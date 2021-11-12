A Blood Drive in memory and honor of Lee Taylor, grandfather and mentor of Javi Bernard, will be Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville. Javi is working toward his Boy Scout Merit Badge.
Lee Taylor was a proud member of the Louisville Fire Department for 36 years and retired as Major and Battalion Chief. He began donating blood in 1960 and donated regularly for the next 52 years. Today, his grandson, Javi Bernard continues his legacy by hosting a blood drive in his honor for an Eagle Scout Project.
The Red Cross will donate a $10 gift card to every person who donates blood at the Jeffersonville site on Saturday. For appointment call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: TaylorsTitans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.