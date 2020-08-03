The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in anticipation of a busy wildfire and hurricane season this summer.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. The Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Steve Cunanan, Red Cross Kentucky Region CEO.
• SHELTER HELP NEEDED There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.
• HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED If an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.
• FURRY FRIENDS NEED HELP TOO When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is looking for established partner organizations to support the pet-sheltering effort.
For more information contact Stacy Taylor-Bernard, Sr. Volunteer Recruitment Specialist at (502) 612-9202 or kyvolunteerservices@redcross.org.
