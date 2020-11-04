FLOYD COUNTY — It was about noon Wednesday before all the votes had been counted, but the results clearly showed that Republicans were the big winners in Floyd County.
Only one Democrat, Brad Striegel, won a partisan race in the 2020 election as the incumbent garnered another term on the Floyd County Council.
Otherwise, it was all the GOP as its candidates swept both commissioners races as well as the contests for county treasurer, surveyor and coroner. Republicans won two of the three at-large county council slots and both of the superior court judge's races.
“I definitely think it's going to continue with future elections,” said Republican Tim Kamer, who won his bid for re-election for Floyd County Commissioners District 3.
He bested Democrat Thomas Lenfert by a margin of 57.68% to 42.32%, garnering 23,134 votes to Lenfert's 16,974.
“It's hard to say what drove the big push for Republicans locally. Nationally, a lot of people are just fed up with politics in general and want less government,” Kamer said.
Commissioners District 2 was also an easy win for the Republicans, as incumbent John Schellenberger received 59.98% of the vote compared to Democrat Jeremy Shumate's 40.02%.
“I ran a positive campaign and I just kept telling people everything we had accomplished,” Schellenberger said.
Road paving, broadband expansion and the development of Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus were among the accomplishments Schellenberger touted on the campaign trail, and it's those efforts he plans to focus on over the next four years when his new term begins Jan. 1.
“One of the things I will continue to champion will be broadband expansion,” he said, adding that the issue is of even more importance with the pandemic requiring more dependence on technology.
Kamer believes his backing of property owners as they fought against “the rapid growth in Floyd County” helped him secure a second term.
“We're making sure that we're considering things from the public's eye and not just the business owner's or developer's eye,” he said.
The two will re-join Republican Shawn Carruthers on the commissioners, as his terms doesn't expire until 2022.
FLOYD COUNTY COUNCIL
There will be a new member of the Floyd County Council come January after Republican Connie Moon won a spot.
Moon received the third-most votes in the race for the three at-large council positions. Incumbent Republican D.M. Bagshaw finished first with 18,030 votes followed by Striegel's 17,110 and Moon's 16,924.
Moon will replace Leslie Knable on the county's fiscal body. The incumbent Democrat finished in fourth place with 16,462.
Republican Douglas Wacker came in fifth place with 16,365 votes followed by Democrat Calle Janson, who garnered 12,223 votes.
Republicans will hold a 5-2 advantage when the new council convenes in January.
FLOYD COUNTY CORONER
For the Floyd County coroner’s seat, Republican candidate Greg Roution defeated Democrat Anthony Oxendine, garnering 24,283 votes to Oxendine’s 15,768.
“I feel great,” Roution said. “I'm glad I’m able to have the backing of Floyd County and become the next coroner for the county.”
Roution, who has been working as a deputy coroner since spring, said once in the job, he’d like to take a look at updating some of the associated processes. He said he would like to retain the current staff, and hopes to bring on additional staff.
"I’ve got a great group of people working now,” he said.
FLOYD COUNTY SURVEYOR
Republican William “Bill” Gibson came out ahead of Democrat Jeffrey Mathewson for Floyd County Surveyor. Election results show Gibson with 24,159 votes or 60.5% of the vote to Mathewson’s 15,760 votes or 39.5% of the vote.
“I’m glad it came out the way it did,” Gibson said. “I’m thankful for the people that voted for me.”
FLOYD COUNTY TREASURER
Republican Steve Burks has been selected by voters to be the Floyd County Treasurer. Burks defeated Democratic candidate Becky Lang, drawing 22,303 votes to Lang’s 18,172.
Burks said he is ready to get to work.
“I think I have the opportunity to build on the successes of Lois Endres, who has been an incredible treasurer,” he said, adding that “there are always ways we can improve, there is no perfect situation.”
He also noted that he understands the role of an elected official as one who is there to work in the best interest of the people.
“I am thankful that we’re born in a great nation where people have the privilege to elect our leaders,” Burks said. “But we must always remember we’re elected to serve; we are public servants."
VOTER TURNOUT
Due to what election officials called an unprecedented early and absentee voting turnout, ballot-counting continued until about 2 a.m. Wednesday. There were about 650 votes left to be counted and they were finalized by about noon.
Voter turnout was 67.66%, which beat the 2016 (62.57%) and 2012 (63.49%) presidential election year turnouts in Floyd County.
Of the 62,222 registered Floyd County voters, there were 42,102 ballots cast. There were 13,263 straight-ticket votes cast by Republicans compared to 8,612 for Democrats and 191 for Libertarians.
President Donald Trump easily won the county with 23,385 votes, or 56.02% compared to Joe Biden's 41.94%.
Floyd County hasn't gone to a Democrat in a presidential race since Bill Clinton in 1996.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Floyd County Commissioners District 2
Republican John Schellenberger: 59.98%
Democrat Jeremy Shumate: 40.02%
Floyd County Commissioners District 3
Republican Tim Kamer: 57.68%
Democrat Thomas Lenfert: 42.32%
Floyd County Council At-Large
Republican D.M. Bagshaw: 18.57%
Democrat Brad Striegel: 17.62%
Republican Connie Moon: 17.43%
Democrat Leslie Knable: 16.95%
Republican Douglas Wacker: 16.85%
Democrat Calle Janson: 12.59%
Floyd County Coroner
Republican Greg Roution: 60.63%
Democrat Anthony Oxendine: 39.37%
Floyd County Treasurer
Republican Steve Burks: 55.10%
Democrat Rebecca Lang 44.90%
Floyd County Surveyor
Republican Bill Gibson: 60.52%
Democrat Jeffrey Matthewson: 39.48%
