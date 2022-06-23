Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Calumet Club in New Albany.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in the community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked.
The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nominations forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
Event and table sponsors are needed. Tickets for the event are $75 or $600 for a table of eight. For more information on tickets or becoming a sponsor, contact MeriBeth Adams-Wolf at Our Place at 812-945-3400 or mbadamswolf@ourplaceinc.org
The proceeds from this event are used to help support the programs of Our Place, which include primary prevention, early intervention and outpatient treatment services in southern Indiana.
