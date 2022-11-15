CLARKSVILLE — New development is on the horizon as some businesses leave Clarksville.
Red Robin, 1354 Veterans Parkway, is officially closed.
A poster on the door provides more information. Red Robin’s signage has been taken off the building.
“If only goodbyes tasted like fries,” the poster on the door reads. “To our friends of the yum, we’re sorry to say it, but this restaurant is closing for good. And after so many years and memories, we can only thank you for the great times.”
The News and Tribune has reached out to Red Robin for comment. Despite Red Robin leaving, a number of new businesses have opened or will open soon in the town.
“Where the O’Charley’s was, they’re in the process of opening an El Nopal, so that’s in the works,” said Town Council Member Mike Mustain. “There are some others in the pipeline.”
The new El Nopal will be opening at 1440 Vaxter Avenue.
TEN20 Craft Brewery plans to open a new taproom along the Ohio River in south Clarksville.
“From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our mission of ‘bringing people together for good,’ serving world-class beer, providing a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and outstanding customer service, and we are excited to bring all of that to Southern Indiana,” said Jim McGuire, co-founder of TEN20, in a news release. “Each of our locations has its own feel that fits within its neighborhood, and we look forward to creating a welcoming and fun place to complement the exciting development underway in downtown Clarksville.”
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a dessert restaurant that serves peach cobbler, banana pudding and other treats, recently opened at 1401 Veterans Parkway, in the former Healthy James location.
Carali’s Rotisserie Chicken opened its doors near Green Tree Mall this past spring.
“We are really excited, we’ve got followers in Kentucky and this is one of the reasons we decided to open in Clarksville,” Owner Rafael Dapello said at the grand opening in April. “We have a lot of customers living in Clarksville and Jeffersonville coming to our locations in Kentucky.”
In the past few years several chain restaurants in Clarksville have left.{p dir=”ltr”}Logan’s Roadhouse, 970 S. State Street, closed in 2020 after the restaurant’s parent company chose to close several of its stores due to the pandemic.{p dir=”ltr”}Craftworks Holdings LLC filed for bankruptcy in early March 2020, but had planned to keep its restaurants open. A few weeks later the company announced it would be closing stores, as a lender withdrew financing due to COVID.
“I hate to see Logan’s go out of business, I hate to see these Red Robins go out of business,” Mustain said. “If the people are not coming, it’s hard for them to stay in business and sometimes the people don’t come for various reasons.”
New Orleans-style restaurant The Juicy Crab, replaced Logan’s and had a grand opening in February. It was listed as up for sale or lease over the summer, following reports of staffing issues at the restaurant.
The nearby Denny’s restaurant in Clarksville also closed earlier this year.
