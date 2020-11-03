CLARK COUNTY — Republicans maintained their control of Clark County’s governing bodies on Election Day with resounding victories in the commissioners and council races.
The GOP kept control of all three slots on the Clark County Commissioners, as incumbents Jack Coffman and Connie Sellers won their races. They will re-join District 3 Commissioner Bryan Glover, whose term expires in 2022.
In the District 1 race, Sellers defeated Democratic challenger Don Vogel and Libertarian candidate Gregory Hertzsch. Sellers won with 59.74% of the vote, besting Vogel’s 19.87% and Hertzsch’s 4.54%.
Sellers garnered 33,241 votes compared to 19,877 for Vogel and 2,524 for Hertzsch.
Sellers told her supporters her victory wasn’t a one-person show, but rather a collective effort by her campaign, her friends and her family.
“We all helped each other and the credit goes to them,” she said. “I want to thank the voters for putting their trust in me and my leadership.”
In District 2, Coffman defeated Democratic challenger H.C. Sellers, 59.68% to 40.32%. Coffman received 32,755 votes to Sellers’ 22,133.
“It’s just the strength that our Republican Party has in this county — the hardworking people who dedicate themselves to helping all of our Republican candidates,” Coffman said.
He also praised a higher power for his success.
“I give all the glory to God,” Coffman said. “I think he has a lot to do with the course our nation is taking.”
Coffman and Sellers cited the completion of major road projects as being focal points for the commissioners over the next two years.
The Bethany Road upgrade and the completion of the heavy haul road connecting the Port of Indiana with River Ridge Commerce Center are crucial projects for the county, Coffman said.
Sellers added that management of roads and bridges are two of the biggest responsibilities for the commissioners.
“Transportation is very important, especially in a county as big as Clark County, so that we make sure that people can get where they need to go quickly and safely,” Sellers said.
Securing a government center in order to provide ample space for judicial services by separating them from some of the county departments is also a long-term project for the commissioners, Coffman continued.
Sellers said the consistency of having the same commissioners will be beneficial as the trio works on county issues and projects in the coming years.
Sellers and Coffman commended poll workers, officials and voters for how they handled the historic 2020 election.
“The absentee and the early voting was amazing and the people who work in voter registration and the clerk’s office did a fantastic job to make this a smooth election,” Coffman said.
CLARK COUNTY COUNCIL
The GOP swept the Clark County Council at-large races, winning the three seats over three Democratic challengers.
Kevin Vissing was the lone at-large incumbent seeking another term, and he won his spot back on the council by garnering the most votes with 22,812, or 20.19% of the vote.
John Miller and David Ray Abbott will join Vissing as at-large councilmen.
Abbott was the second-highest vote-getter with 21,561, or 19.09% of the total. Miller received 20,112, or 17.80%.
Brandy Brewer garnered the most support out of the Democratic candidates as she received 16,036 votes.
Vissing changed from Democrat to Republican last year, and said after his victory Tuesday that he’s “proud to be a part” of the party.
“I’m just so happy with how I’ve been accepted in the Republican Party,” he said. “They treated me like family.”
He said the council’s main priority is to balance the budget. Though a $2.1 million increase in insurance costs hurt the county’s ability to provide pay raises for next year, Vissing said he’s committed to running an efficient government that values taxpayers and employees.
He also added that his election, his fourth run for the county council, will likely be his last one.
Republicans hold a 5-2 advantage on the county council. Brian Lenfert and Tony Bennett did not seek re-election.
The trio of at-large council members will join Barbara Hollis, Janne Newland, Brittney Ferree and Steve Doherty on the seven-person body beginning Jan. 1.
CLARK COUNTY CORONER
Clark County Republican incumbent Billy Scott handily defeated his opponent, Richard Cannon, for the coroner’s post. Scott received 35,913 votes or 64.7% of the vote, with Cannon receiving 19,620 votes or 35.3% of the vote.
