JEFFERSONVILLE — When it comes to the redevelopment of the former Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville, the possibilities are endless.
That was the word Tuesday afternoon from Mayor Mike Moore.
Moore, along with Jeffersonville's Redevelopment Commission, representatives from American Commercial Barge Line and The Wheatley Group announced changes are coming to the 80 acres of Ohio River shoreline that used to host the country's largest barge maker.
"We want to see green space, we want to see some residential aspect we want to see some commercial aspect, it’s an empty canvas," Moore said. "It's an incredible view."
Jeffersonville-based OHM Advisors will lead the charge in the project after the city's redevelopment commission awarded the group the opportunity to help with the master plan process for the parcel of land.
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission agreed to partly fund the development.
Within the coming months and weeks, OHM will start to assess the site and start the 10-month master planning process.
Starting in 2023, there will be three public input meetings in which community members can give feedback on what they want to see developed at the property.
Moore said there is hope for a mixed-use development that uses the scenery in the area.
American Commercial Barge Line CEO Mike Ellis said extensive environment and geotechnical studies have been conducted at the site, 1030 E. Market Street, to see what could be built there.
"The good news is once we thought we had limited use of this property from the condition of this property," he said. "We actually have an unlimited use of this property in terms of what we could do with it from this environmental and geotechnical standpoint."
Ellis said any limitations on what the property could be used for would be more from a flood plain standpoint than an environmental standpoint.
He also said that the development will likely pay homage to Jeffboat.
"Almost everyone involved would like to see the history of Jeffboat somehow preserved," he said. "...We have a lot of ideas of how to preserve what was once such a vital part of this community."
Jeffboat launched its 12,917th, and final, vessel in April 2018.
It was established in 1938 and then was awarded a U.S. Navy contract during World War II to build boats at the location, as well as the neighboring Howard Shipyard. During that time period Jeffboat went from employing 200 people to 13,000 people, its highest staff number.
The company began major layoffs in 2017 and closed one year later.
But now, the plans for new life on the grounds are in motion.
New Albany's The Wheatley Group will be part of the process as well and guide the two-year assessment and redevelopment process.
"So if you're a local resident, nearby resident or business owner who's interested come January is when the opportunity will begin (to provide feedback,)" said Dylan Fisher, The Wheatley Group vice president of redevelopment and real estate.
Fisher said after a few months of talking and re-evaluating the site, there will be a presentation of three different concepts for the Jeffboat property. Then the groups will hone in on one idea.
"It's not only important for the landowner to really understand what the opportunity is in the community, but also to attract investors," Fisher said.
The full reassessment and redevelopment planning process will take about two years.
Moore said there's no way to know what the final pricetag on the project is until investors are committed to the project.
"I would say it’s in the billions, not the millions," he said.
