EDWARDSVILLE — Redwire Space, an aerospace company focused on microgravity research and space infrastructure, will be the anchor tenant at Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus.
Officials announced the plans for the Redwire facility at Tuesday's grand opening of the technology park.
The Jacksonville-based company will open a 30,000-square-foot facility at Novaparke. In 2021, Redwire began operations in Floyd County with the acquisition of Techshot, Inc, a Galena company focused on biotechnology and manufacturing for space-based research.
Construction on the Novaparke facility is expected to begin later this year. Redwire Executive Vice President John Vellinger said Redwire plans to open in the new space in early 2025.
He said the facility will "offer state-of-the-art opportunities" for microgravity research, in-space manufacturing and the development of new technology.
"We feel like we're ushering in the new golden age of space opportunity and innovation," he said. "Redwire's expansion in Novaparke will continue to keep high-tech, high-paying jobs in Floyd County and continue to leverage the strong partnerships with regional colleges and universities. Redwire has incredible momentum for the future as we endeavor to develop new technologies, and as a result of this expansion, we will transform new biotech markets."
David Watkins, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and small business at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), touted the work that Redwire has completed in biotechnology.
"In late 2022, Redwire sent the biofabrication facility — the first ever system to manufacture human tissue — into microgravity at the International Space Station," he said. "That's an Indiana entrepreneur's innovation at the International Space Station. This is just one example of some of the groundbreaking work that Redwire has accomplished."
He said Redwire will add 25 "new, high-skill, high-wage jobs and invest more than $8.9 million with the opening of the Novaparke facility.
"Companies like Redwire are the future of Indiana," Watkins said.
The company has 10 research facilities on the International Space Station. Redwire's technology includes a bioprinter "that leverages the microgravity environment of space" to print human tissue, according to Vellinger. Facilities at the International Space Station will be controlled at the Novaparke facility.
"In fact, later this month, Redwire's bioprinter will be printing a meniscus tissue that could aid millions of people who are struggling with orthopedic disorders in their needs, so this technology is a big part of how we can look at human health opportunities," he said. "Space provides such unique opportunities to do things we can't do on the ground."
Bob Woosley, president of the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission, said in a Tuesday news release that the company is "exactly the kind of world-class, innovative company we had in mind when the vision for Novaparke was first conceived."
“We look forward to seeing what new breakthrough technologies will be developed here for the benefit of all and are excited for the outstanding career opportunities this presents for the next generation of scientists, engineers and professionals here in Floyd County," he said.
