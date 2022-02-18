My name is Rich Walker and I am the proud father of three daughters. Our youngest, Ella Walker, was a 13-year-old, multi-sport athlete and straight A student at Scribner Middle School. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 22, Ella took her own life in her bedroom of our home.
This has been the most devastating event to ever happen to my wife (Trinna) and I, as well as Ella’s two older sisters, Katarina (Kat) and Alaina. The responses of our friends, neighbors and the community as a whole have been incredible. Had it not been for deeply thoughtful and dedicated efforts by so many that carried our family along, I do not see how we would have made it, particularly in those first few days. We have a list of people to thank so extensive I could never do them justice in this letter, but it's been humbling. I wanted to note that unfortunately the cards of at least two of the gifts of flowers sent for Ella were lost and it hurts to think that someone might not hear from us to acknowledge their gift. Please know that we will eventually gather the strength to start contacting people to thank them, but we are still struggling to do the most menial of tasks. Truth be told, there are many cards sent to us that remain unopened. They are sent with love and care but right now the emotional drain that reading the thoughtful messages takes is still quite large,…but we’ll get there in time and I wanted to say thank you.
I wanted to tell you a little about our daughter and I thought it might be important to mention that Ella had a freak accidental fall on June 1, 2020 where she struck her head on the asphalt road in front of family and neighbors. The impact with the ground was so loud and severe, our hearts sank feeling we might lose our little girl right then and there in the street. We rushed her to Norton Children’s Hospital, and they found she had two skull fractures and small bleeds inside her head and of late we learned she sustained some frontal lobe damage to her brain. The bleeding stopped on it’s own meaning no surgery was required and she was released from the hospital in a few days, albeit with severe headache pain that lasted several more days.
As she recovered, I breathed several sighs of relief thinking we’d dodged a bullet, but now I wonder if we’d simply bought ourselves some time. Ella seemed to return mostly to herself although some small changes occurred. Namely at times she would use special glare dampening glasses and she told us that some foods tasted different from the time of the injury onwards. She also often told us that she could barely smell anything. If you remember that Summer of 2020 was at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns all over our country and world and one thing that accompanied the lack of face-to-face interaction was that Ella and millions of other kids around the country took an even deeper dive into social media.
Ella struggled with sadness and anxiety over the past eight months or so, but she was also very good at keeping her true thoughts from us. At a point we realized that we needed to seek help beyond what her family support could provide so we sought out counseling for her. My naïve mind thought getting her to see a therapist would be treated as if I were making a call to 9-1-1. But we found that we were wading into a system already overwhelmed by mental and emotional help needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was five weeks before my wife and I got to talk to someone by phone and after evaluating the situation, they deferred our case but gave referrals to other therapists, essentially starting the process all over.
The next therapist we tried either canceled or simply forgot our appointment on two of the four scheduled times and once again we were looking again. In December, we FINALLY found someone we really felt could help us, so although they didn’t accept insurance, we were desperate and moved forward. Ella seemed to be making progress. She was finally initiating conversations with us again and we thought we were on the right track. In the end it appears she got some really upsetting news late at night when we were all already asleep and she made a terrible, rash decision.
Ella was an eighth-grader and I’ll confess that eighth grade was the most difficult of any of my school years. That age group goes through so many changes and for me personally, at that time I was getting anonymous threatening phone calls from some coward, and this was before the time of caller id, let alone cell phones. So, I had a lot of anguish and fear,…suffering that I never shared with my parents. But even during those worst of times I don’t remember ever considering taking my own life as a way out. And I don’t remember any of my former classmates reflecting on our school years with those types of thoughts, at least not at that young age. But the stresses that many typically began experiencing as young adults now appears to somehow have worked their way down into our teens or maybe even younger.
As a parent waking each day into a nightmare, I want to sound the alarm bell as loudly as I can to other parents and tell you that something deeply troubling is plaguing our children. Parents and children alike have found our situation one that somehow opens them up to begin communicating, expressing their true feelings to us. I’ve heard teens that I believed to be well adjusted, thriving individuals tearfully confess that Ella’s state of mind isn’t unique. We are finding so many of these kids carry history where they too have had these thoughts of deep depression, anxiety and entertained the possibility of taking their own lives. Parents have contacted us — parents that are scared with good reason as once again they have children that I thought wouldn’t have a care in the world, yet their worlds are dark and sad and they can’t seem to shake it.
Something is stalking our kids and for any parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or friend sitting on the sidelines this should be absolutely terrifying. The enemy isn’t just at the gates. The enemy has breached your child’s inner sanctum. Evil has found an inroads into our homes and I believe the method it’s chosen is social media. I say this with solemn ferocity — social media is absolutely devouring the souls of our children.
Snapchat, Instagram, and streaming platforms like Netflix,…Ella loved them. She loved them so much trying to force her to part ways with them, even for a short time caused her true agony. Trying to get her away from this utter crap felt as if we were trying to drive a wedge between her and the air she breathed. It was sometime along this road that we realized she’d developed a true addiction to this garbage. If your child is struggling with social media consuming them, a piece of advice I didn’t consider but wish we'd tried is to seek out help that treats addiction. Addiction destroys, and it comes in many forms. As someone recently said to me, it took forever for warnings to be added to cigarette packages, but when someone hands you a smart phone it doesn’t come with a warning. I am awakening to the realization that social media is the cigarette of this generation because it is killing and ruining lives all with the promise of making one’s life better. It is the great lie we’ve all been sold.
Looking for any sort of comfort, I tried to hope that maybe Ella left this world with words of love filling her head. But we are aware of at least one harsh message Ella received that night at 11 p.m., when the rest of us were asleep. Ella was all alone in her room and got a ‘Snap’ from someone at her school. I had to decipher the barely literate message, but to sum it up, it was 186 words long,…12 of which were curse words. The ‘F’ word eight times, the ‘S’ word two times, the ‘N’ word once and the ‘D’ word once. The message to her was harsh although not criminal I suppose. I was told by another adult that “that’s just the way teens talk to one another on social media now” and if that’s really the case,…that is really, really sad. It makes me sick to my stomach thinking my 13-year-old little girl was all alone in her room reading this as some of the last communication she had. Kids, people,…this madness has to stop.
We only retained Netflix over the last 12 months because it was Ella that fought to keep it. I canceled this cancer on Feb. 9,...keeping it for about a week to try to plead with them as a customer. I'm finding to no surprise that Netflix is not the type of entity to be inspired or moved by a grieving parent. I pulled up Ella’s profile with Netflix and it prompts me to “Continue watching for Ella” and she was watching the Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why".
I tried to talk to Ella about this, letting her know that suicide is nothing like this absolute trash series Netflix created. Unfortunately, because I’ve expressed concern and disdain for a great deal of the “original content” Netflix has put out, I’m not sure of how much my message was actually heard as anything more than an old person preaching. For the record, Netflix ignored all my emails, but finally on a chat session, Netflix's customer service told me it was my prerogative to cancel them but didn't respond to my request to cancel their series that I believe gives a romantic/cool view on teen suicide.
But for those of you reading, if you retain nothing else you need to hear this. Suicide isn’t romantic. Taking your life is not Romeo and Juliet. It is REAL, and it is RAW and it is UGLY and the images our family saw that Saturday morning are not only burned into our memories, they are worse than the most horrific of nightmares.
Throwing away your life is bigger than you. This pain ripples outward just like the wave created when a rock drops into what once was a peaceful calm lake. That wave created is a DEVASTATING TSUNAMI and has the potential to DESTROY EVERY person you love. After this happened I had to go and see my 84-year-old father just bawling his eyes out in front of me. Each and every person at the house that day is scarred for life. "13 Reasons Why" is not romantic. It’s sick and it’s crap and it’s dangerous. The company doesn’t care about you. The show is just a tool used by a deplorable company to help their filings on Wall Street.
Trinna, Kat, Alaina and I have been hanging on by a thread trying to find a way to come up with some small good that can come from all of this. The only real thing I can think of and hope for is if you or someone you know is there feeling like you are at the bottom of the ladder, hurting and considering giving up….maybe the tragedy of Ella’s death can create a big enough shock to save a life — even one single life.
If you are hurting, find someone to talk to. Don’t suffer alone,…it bears repeating that you need to understand YOUR LIFE IS BIGGER THAN JUST YOU.
