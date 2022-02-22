SOUTHERN INDIANA — Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) is looking ahead to the next steps for a grant that will bring millions of dollars to the region.
The Southern Indiana region is receiving $50 million from the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program, which will support projects in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Washington and Scott counties. At a Friday meeting, the RDA discussed the plans for moving forward with the grant process.
In recent weeks, the RDA has received guidance and training from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for ways to proceed with the grant. Our Southern Indiana RDA is overseeing the use of the funds, and it is working with River Hills Economic Development District Regional Planning Commission for the implementation of the grant.
There are 18 projects highlighted in the READI plan submitted to the IEDC, but it has not yet been determined exactly how the funds will be allocated. River Hills Executive Director Cory Cochran said that over the next couple of months, the local READI team will be meeting monthly with the IEDC and Ernst & Young, an accounting firm, to discuss specific projects. The meetings will likely begin in late March.
The IEDC has said “they don’t want to be a roadblock,” and they will work with the RDA to help with project eligibility, Cochran said.
“They say they trust our region, our region submitted the projects, and we know them better than they do,” he said. “And they will help us improve that eligibility checklist.”
The meetings with the IEDC will focus on “sources and uses” of the various projects in the READI plan, which involves showing where communities will obtain funding outside of the READI grant and determining the cost estimates of the projects, Cochran said.
Across Indiana, the state awarded a total of $500 million in READI funds using money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The IEDC will work with the local team to make sure projects meet ARP guidelines.
Once the IEDC gives the go-ahead, the local READI team will submit projects through an online grant management program, which the IEDC will use for official approval for READI funding. The projects would then be approved at an Our Southern Indiana RDA board meeting.
Cochran anticipates about three to four projects will be taken to the IEDC each month, depending on how many are ready to go. Once approved, project leads could potentially begin withdrawing READI funds as early as June or July if the project is shovel-ready.
Cochran said the team is still waiting for some important documents from the IEDC, including a grant agreement that will describe what the RDA has to do “throughout the life of the program.”
Dana Huber, chair of the Our Southern Indiana RDA board of directors, said as the region moves forward with the grant process, it will be important to show what activity is occurring with the READI projects. The funds can be awarded until the end of 2024, and they don’t have to be fully spent until 2026.
Southern Indiana’s READI plan separates projects into five categories, including destinations, workforce and entrepreneurism, economic development and housing sites, natural assets, connections and gateways and infrastructure.
Cochran said communities that receive READI dollars will not be excluded from receiving other ARP funds, and if they received direct ARP dollars, they can be used in coordination with the READI grant.
Although Southern Indiana is receiving $50 million in READI funding, the 18 projects described in the local READI plan would amount to more than $84 million in funding, leaving a gap of $34 million. The IEDC will not only help determine project eligibility for READI funds, but will also help find other funding sources for projects to help close that gap, Cochran said.
He notes that Our Southern Indiana is already ahead of some other regions, since the local projects have already been prioritized and scored in the READI plan. At a Feb. 10 meeting with the RDA and local READI team, the IEDC was “super complimentary” of the region’s plan. Southern Indiana is one of five regions to receive $50 million, the full allocation a region could receive through the program.
“They said we had the best in-person presentation in December back in Indianapolis, and our regional plan, in their mind, was the best they received,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.