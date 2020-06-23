SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana will host a back-to-school clothing giveaway for families with students in pre-K through high school living in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties.
Families can register for school clothing by visiting www.sanewalbany.org. Registration is ongoing through July 1.
For families that registered for Christmas assistance in 2019 and have the same contact information, no documents are needed.
Families that are new to this program or that have address changes will be required to provide a parent’s birth certificate and proof of residence along with a birth certificate or medical card with birth date for each student.
For more information or help with registration, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.
