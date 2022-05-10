Relay for Life 2022 will be be in person Friday, May 20 in Floyd County and Saturday, May 21 in Clark County.
The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, the communities are teaming up to make a difference. When you rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.
A favorite part of the evening is the luminarias. Luminarias are homemade paper lanterns — decorated with the names of loved ones. Each luminaria is in honor or remembrance of a life touched by cancer, accompanied by a moment of silence for those we’ve lost. When you make a donation for a luminaria, it helps the American Cancer Society continue to fight cancer on all fronts.
Floyd County Relay for Life 2022 will be from 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, May 20, at Scribner Middle School, 910 Vincennes Rd., New Albany. The evening will begin with the survivor lap. All luminarias will be activated at 8:45 p.m. and at 9 p.m. there will be a ceremony in which all names will be read of both those honored and those in memory.
Clark County Relay for Life 2022 will be Saturday, May 21, 4 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., downtown Jeffersonville.
Schedule for the day
• 4 p.m. — Opening ceremony with team laps
• 5 p.m. — Survivor ceremony with survivor and caregiver laps
• 5:45 p.m. — Survivor dinner for survivor and a caregiver
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Theme laps
• 10 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony
• 11 p.m. — Closing ceremony, walk final lap together
