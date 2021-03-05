Indian Creek Baptist marks 100
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, as part of its celebration of 100 years of ministry, will welcome Dr. Steve McNeil, executive director of the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana, to speak on March 14, 2021. The morning worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. and the evening service is at 6 p.m. He will be speaking at both services. The public is invited to attend.
“Dr. McNeil has served in ministry for many years,” says Pastor John Knuckles. “He will be retiring at the end of June and leaving the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.