”Eleven Doctrinal Truths” at First Baptist of Jeff
“Eleven Doctrinal Truths” is the continuing theme of Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s message series for the next several weeks at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East 10th St. The sanctuary is open to all who wish to experience in-person worship from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on YouTube and Facebook at those times and afterward for those who prefer to remain at home.
The church has taken all CDC-mandated steps to ensure safety, including taking temperatures upon entering and seating in the pews marked for social distancing. Masks are required, and the church will provide masks for those who do not have them. Dismissal is done pew by pew from the back as people exit directly into the parking lot.
Specific message topics for for the next three Sundays are: Sept. 20, “Repentance and Restoration” (Acts 3:19); Sept. 27 “Salvation and Good News” (Acts 1:8-11), and Oct. 4 “Stewardship of Faith” (Matthew 6:16-34).
Sunday school classes are not being held in the building now. For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Gualtieri’s Bible study class is available each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on You Tube and FaceTime.
The public is invited to join in a special afternoon simulcast, “Marriage Night 2020,” from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the church. The event will include a free snack buffet and drinks, as well as free childcare with pizza for the children. Social distancing precautions will be in place, and masks are optional.
The cost is $15 per person, and people may register at the Sunday worship service or send their payment (noting that it is for the simulcast) payable to First Baptist Church to the church at 2402 East 10th St. in Jeffersonville, IN 47130, by Sunday, Sept. 27. Please also note if children will come. For additional information, email pastortonyfbc@gmail.com.
Faithpoint Church to simulcast “The Return”
The public is invited to experience “The Return,” a live simulcast from the National Mall in Washington, D. C., as part of a national day of repentance and revival on Saturday, Sept. 26.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Faithpoint Church, 6694 Hwy. 150 at Navilleton Road in Floyds Knobs, will host the free event that is not political or partisan but an effort to unify people here and in houses of worship, state capitals, and public squares across the U. S.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and people may stay for the entire program or for part of the day. They will be asked to wear masks upon entering and leaving. However, since they will be distanced physically, they have the option to remove masks once in the sanctuary. Coffee and bottled water will be provided all day, and people are welcome to bring snacks and a sack lunch for the short break from 11:30 to noon.
For more information, call Faithpoint Church at 812-923-0940, email news@faithpointchurch.org, or log on to “About the Return” at www.thereturn.org.
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist is 132
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 E. Market St., New Albany, will be celebrating the 132nd church anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. with a tent service on the property across the street from the church. The theme is “Moving Forward by Faith.” All are invited to take lawn chairs and sit under the tent to worship. Parking spaces will be blocked off for seniors who want to listen to the service from their vehicles. Casual attire is suggested. Masks and social distancing is required. All are invited to attend.
DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop “Giveaway Day”
The DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop, across from New Albany High School, will have a “Giveaway Day” on Saturday, Oct. 3. The church members have been collecting household cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. They will be available to Thrift Shop customers at no charge on that day. If other people would like to donate items to be given away, stop by the Thrift Shop on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or call the church at 812-945-6537. Items will be given away while supplies last.
