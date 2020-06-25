First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
Reaching the community and beyond, First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East Tenth St., continues to provide worship services, Bible-based messages, music, and Bible class online through the church’s site on You Tube during this pandemic.
“What If? When Christ Writes a Letter” is the theme of lead pastor Tony Gualtieri’s worship series streamed at 10:30 a.m. each week and at the convenience of remote audiences after that.
June 28 — ”My Church Needs to Wake Up!” (Rev. 3:1-6); July 5 — ”My Church Needs an Open Door” (Rev. 3:7-13); and July 12 — ”Get Off the Fence, Church!” (Rev. 3:14-22).
The public also may access the site at 7 p.m. each Wednesday for Pastor Tony’s Bible class. His continuing focus is on church growth as taught throughout the Book of Acts.
For more details about the church or its ministries, call the office at 812-283-6136 or log onto its website at www.firstbaptistjeff.org..
St. Marks United Church of Chris
St. Marks United Church of Christ of New Albany, will hold its 2nd Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Aug. 28, at Chariot Run Golf Course in Laconia, IN. Registration starts at 11 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and Tee time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $75 per player, $300 per team of four, which includes box lunch, practice balls, cart and green fees. Plus a free commemorative Team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available beginning at $50.
The proceeds from this event will go toward helping to support all the missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes, closest to the pin, straightest drive, mulligans, putting contest and silent auction.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM.
