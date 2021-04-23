Indian Creek Baptist Church
A celebration of Mother's Day at Indian Creek Baptist Church in Georgetown will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the church fellowship hall. Kay Smith of Fort Wayne will speak and the musical group Restoration will perform. All women are invited to attend the light luncheon, which is provided by the church.
Restoration will also sing at the Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m. on May 9. Visitors are always welcome to all church services. For more information call Pastor Knuckles at 812-951-2196.
Sisters virtual Taizé Prayer Service May 11
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical livestream Taizé Prayer service from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes … ”
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the virtual gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Find the link to the livestream at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or for more information, call 812-535-2952.
National Day of Prayer
The community is invited to come together in person this year for the annual National Day of Prayer. The gathering will be in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany, from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 6,
Last year’s event was virtual because of the pandemic. The local event, which often attracts 150 to 200 people, will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement and music in keeping with the theme of “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty.” Masks will be required.
For 70 years, communities across the nation have gathered at the same time on the first Thursday of May for National Day of Prayer. The noon timing is convenient for those coming on their lunch hour with time to spare, said Roxanne Haley of the Salvation Army. She encourages people to invite family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church members and others.
Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the attendees. Retired IUS administrator Jim Kanning will give the opening prayer and Diane Murphy, Salvation Army board member, will read this year’s theme Scripture — 2 Corinthians 3:17 — which will be used at all commemorations across the country.
Captains Tony and Brianne Bowers, Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters’ youth secretaries for Indiana, will provide special music. They also will lead the attendees in “God Bless America,” the program’s signature closing.
A diverse group of citizens, representing these segments of the community, will pray:
Churches — Rev. Tess Brunmeier (Care pastor/Vineyard Church)
Media — Tom May (Columnist/News and Tribune)
Non-Profits — Dr. Curtis Peters (Co-founder and board chair/ Vintage Fire Museum)
Business — Matt Chalfant (Founder and president/Forms America Corp.)
Healthcare — Dr. Rick Crowley (Retired oral surgeon)
Arts — Jim Stanton (Retired music teacher)
Education — Tom Cullen (Asst. principal/athletic director/East Washington Middle School)
Social Services — Karen Ellis (Office manager/RSVP)
Government/Civil Services — Tony Toran (Deputy executive director/New Albany Housing Authority)
Military — Bill Stites (Army medic)
