First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
Reaching the community and beyond, First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East Tenth St., continues to provide worship services, Bible-based messages, music, and Bible class online through the church’s site on You Tube during this pandemic.
“What If? When Christ Writes a Letter” is the theme of lead pastor Tony Gualtieri’s worship series streamed at 10:30 a.m. each week and at the convenience of remote audiences after that.
June 14: ”Moral Courage in My Church” (Rev. 2:12-17;
June 21: ”My Church Needs to be Cleansed” (Rev. 2:18-19)
June 28: ”My Church Needs to Wake Up!” (Rev. 3:1-6)
July 5: ”My Church Needs an Open Door” (Rev. 3:7-13)
July 12: ”Get Off the Fence, Church!” (Rev. 3:14-22).
The public can access the site at 7 p.m. each Wednesday for Pastor Tony’s Bible class. His continuing focus is on church growth as taught throughout the Book of Acts.
Watch the media and the church’s Facebook page for information about when the church will be open for services in the sanctuary following CDC guidelines.
For more details about the church or its ministries, call the office at 812-283-6136 or log onto its website at www.firstbaptistjeff.org
