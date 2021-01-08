Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church will celebrate 100 years on May 16, 2021 (subject to change due to COVID). All are invited. Anyone connected with the church in the past or present is encouraged to join for this special celebration. Events will be ongoing starting Jan. 17, 2021, when Dr. Stephen Faith, pastor of Charlestown Road Southern Baptist Church in New Albany, will be the guest speaker. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Jeffersonville, will have its monthly Celtic Service this Sunday, Jan. 10, online at 7 p.m. This service is a contemplative service that invites participants into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. Instructions for connecting by computer or phone will be on the church website: www.stpaulsjeff.com. Call 812-282-1108 with any questions.
