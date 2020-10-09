St. Paul’s monthly Celtic Service on Sunday
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold its monthly Celtic Service this Sunday, Oct. 11 online at 7 p.m. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Instructions for connecting by computer or phone will be on the website: www.stpaulsjeff.com. Call 812-282-1108 if you have questions.
Sisters to host virtual Taizé on Tuesday
Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
Join the livestream here: https://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service- 2020-06-09-2/2020-10-13/.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or go to http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/
