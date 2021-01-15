Sisters of Providence Zoom session on facing challenges
This past year was difficult for most. But, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will offer a Zoom presentation that might help.
All are invited to join the “Facing challenges with Saint Mother Theodore Guerin” virtual event, which will take place from 7p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EST, Thursday, Feb. 4.
A panel of Sisters of Providence, along with Providence Associates, will share some of the challenges Saint Mother Theodore Guerin faced in her lifetime and correlate those challenges to those many of us face in the present. After the panel presentation, participants will be invited into small breakout groups for personal sharing and reflection.
Sister Denise Wilkinson, SP, will be one of the presenters. She will address how Saint Mother Theodore experienced the feeling of being misunderstood during her early years as a Sister of Providence in France.
“When I first read some of these lesser known — or lesser referenced incidents — I was surprised,” Sister Denise said. “I knew she had troubles with the Bishop, but hadn’t really thought about her experiencing what we often experience in our lives: misunderstandings she experienced with people whom she loved very much and who loved her very much.
“Mother Theodore continued to love these people, and they continued to love her. Loving another comes with a cost, and Mother Theodore knew the cost of loving others.”
Sister Denise said these stories “made Mother Theodore even more real to me.”
“She was even more accessible as a confidante and friend,” Sister Denise said.
“I imagine all of us have felt misunderstood and/or hurt by another. The choice is ours as to what we do about it. You either keep working out the relationship or you turn your back to another. It seems to me that Mother Theodore did the hard work of loving another.
“I imagine those of us involved with this type of experience will be able to relate to this struggle she faced, and hope to imitate her ongoing struggle to love others as she loved herself.”
Other presenters will include Sister Jan Craven, Sister Jessica Vitente and Providence Associate Helen Flavin.
To register, go to FacingChallenges.SistersofProvidence.org, and a link will be sent to those who register.
