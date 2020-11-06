Celtic Service
A Celtic Service is offered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Bring a candle to light.
This month the service will take place online. Join the service at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83995444844?pwd=WFlDYVo3U0ZVWi9UM1ovNmpxdUxYdz09
You will need to download the free Zoom app, so give yourself time to do that. Instructions to join by phone will be on the website.
This service is for you if:
• You are seeking inner peace.
• You want some quiet time to reflect.
• You are curious about Celtic Christianity.
• You are looking for a more contemplative service.
• You wish to engage in quiet prayer.
We would love to have you join us this Sunday evening.
