First Baptist Church
Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s message series for the next several weeks at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville is the book of Romans, which he will teach chapter by chapter. The sanctuary at 2402 East 10th St. is open to all who wish to experience in-person worship from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on YouTube and Facebook at those times and afterward for those who prefer to remain at home. Each service’s instrumental and vocal music can be enjoyed in all venues.
The church has followed all CDC-mandated steps to ensure safety, including taking temperatures on entering and marking seating in the pews for social distancing. Masks are required, and the church will provide masks for those who do not have them. Dismissal is done pew by pew from the back as people exit directly into the parking lot.
For safety reasons and social distancing, Sunday school classes are not in the building now. For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Gualtieri’s Bible study class is streamed each Wednesday at 7 p.m. on YouTube and FaceTime. His teaching this season focuses on the book of Revelation.
For additional information, email pastortonyfbc@gmail.com.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville has appointed Rev. Eric Wright its new pastor. Rev. Wright is a graduate of Mount Mercy College with a BS degree in History and received his Master’s in Divinity degree from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Rev. Wright was pastor at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee, Iowa. He is married to Kathryn (Conner) Wright, who is originally from New Albany. The Wrights are parents of two young children, William and Ava Grace. First Presbyterian Church is at 222 Walnut St. in Jeffersonville. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. and are available on Facebook. The church phone number is 812-283-8606 and the webpage is www.1stprez.org
Grace Lutheran Church Turkey Supper
Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, will host its annual Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Turkey Supper prices are: $10 for adults, children 10 and younger $5. It will be Drive-thru-only; no indoor seating. The meal includes turkey, dressing, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad, roll, dessert, and beverage.
Proceeds will be used for mission projects within the church and community. For more information, call the church office at 812-944-1267 or Joyce Conner at 812-736-3595.
