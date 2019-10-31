JEFFERSONVILLE — A planned outage affecting more than 400 Duke Energy customers in downtown Jeffersonville is still planned for this Saturday, Nov. 2, a Duke spokesperson confirmed.
The outage will start at 7:30 a.m. and could last up to eight hours for some residential or business customers, however, it's in different pockets of downtown and not necessarily one entire street, for instance. Duke has sent automated calls to the customers affected, and are placing door hangers on the homes of those that they could not reach.
To find out if their power will be affected during the outage, Duke customers can call 800-521-2232.
Angeline Protogere, spokeswoman for Duke, said the work includes extensive repairs to several spans of power lines and is necessary to ensure there is safe and continuous service in the future.
"We try to avoid this if possible," she said, adding that they're doing their best to minimize the amount of time power will be out. If the repairs are unable to be done due to weather conditions or other circumstances, the planned outage will be rescheduled, according to a release.
