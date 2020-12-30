JEFFERSONVILLE — Unsatisfied by the lack of explanation given for the removal of the city’s urban enterprise zone board chair, Jeffersonville Councilman Ron Ellis intends to bring the issue back up for discussion Monday.
The council voted 6-2 to remove Peggy Hardaway as the Democratic appointment to the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone board during a Dec. 21 meeting.
Councilman Dustin White called for the motion, though Hardaway’s term wasn’t set to expire. White nominated himself as her replacement, and that was approved as part of his motion to remove Hardaway.
Aside from Ellis, no council members spoke about the vote aside from some procedural comments.
White also declined to comment last week to the News and Tribune regarding the decision. A message left for White on Wednesday afternoon hadn’t been returned as of the time this story was published.
A message left with Hardaway, who didn’t speak during the virtual meeting, also wasn’t wasn’t returned.
Ellis reiterated Wednesday his disagreement with the vote and the lack of transparency from the council members who supported White’s motion.
“When you’re accused of something, you have the right to face your accusers and Mrs. Hardaway was not given the right to face her accusers and the council members who voted to remove her don’t feel like they owe her an explanation,” Ellis said.
Why Hardaway was removed from the position remained unclear Wednesday. Ellis, who is a member of the UEZ board, said there was no discussion during recent zone meetings about the chair or any indication given that some wanted her replaced.
State Rep. Rita Fleming is also on the UEZ board, and she said she was surprised, disappointed and “a little bit upset” by the council’s vote to remove Hardaway.
“I intend to hold the council members accountable for their actions. Unless they can demonstrate a just cause, I expect them to revoke her removal and apologize to her,” Fleming said Wednesday.
She added the council’s decision without justification is not the representation Jeffersonville deserves.
“I feel like we are a fair community and we welcome people who contribute to the community by doing things like serving on boards, and more importantly, being a chair of a board,” Fleming said.
She was asked to describe Hardaway’s characteristics as the chair of the UEZ board.
“Competent, informed and nonpartisan,” Fleming said. “She researched the proceedings and the questions that were brought to the board and I really thought she did an exemplary job as chair.”
Urban enterprise zones were established in Indiana in 1983. They are set up to provide tax credits and other incentives to businesses that are located within areas where a certain percentage of the median income level falls below the poverty rate.
Fleming said the board hasn’t met since the council vote, so she hasn’t spoken with other members about the decision. She was asked if the board might consider action if the council declines to reverse course, and Fleming said that could happen but she would hesitate to say what it could be without discussing it with other members.
If nothing else, Ellis said White and the council members who supported his motion should be transparent with Hardaway and the public.
“They owe her an explanation and they also owe the community an explanation,” he said. “When someone is appointed to represent the city council on the UEZ, they’re appointed for four years. The only reason that they should be removed is for just cause, and I would like to know what that just cause is because no one told me this was even coming up.”
Monday’s city council meeting will be virtual beginning at 7 p.m.
