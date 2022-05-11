CHARLESTOWN — When a real estate broker bought a castle in Charlestown, the organizers of the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire found the perfect new location for its annual festival.
Starting this weekend, the organizers are presenting their first Renaissance festival at Birdsell Castle at 6900 Dave Carr Road. The medieval-inspired castle features an enclosed courtyard and is under renovation by David Birdsell, the new owner, to be used as a vacation rental destination.
The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend, as well as two weekends in October. Attendees will be able to enjoy entertainment such as jousting, axe-throwing, arrow-shooting and live music, and a market will feature more than 50 vendors selling food, drink and artisan items.
The festival has been taking place for five years in Dubois County. Birdsell approached organizers last year regarding his purchase of the Charlestown castle, and they jumped on the opportunity to present the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire and other events at the property. The 2,736-square-foot castle was built in 1997 and is on a nine-acre estate.
Nancy Stewart, vice president of the board of directors and vendor coordinator for Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire, said she wants to “give back to the community” by presenting a new entertainment option in Clark County.
“We worked all year on renovating and building and cleaning and painting and all kinds of stuff (at Birdsell Castle),” Stewart said. “It’s going to be a definite event destination when it’s done.”
As they brought in performers for the festival, organizers saw “people begging to come here because of this property,” Stewart said. This year, organizers are presenting a general Renaissance festival theme, but they hope to change the themes in future years.
The Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire is a nonprofit, and proceeds will support scholarships for graduating seniors who are planning to pursue arts and entertainment.
“We’re not just in it for the money — we want to give it to others,” Stewart said.
She said vendors will sell products such as woodworking, jewelry, soap and bows and arrows, and American Smokehouse Stadium in Jeffersonville is one of the food vendors.
The event will feature drinks from Quaff On! Brewing Company of Nashville, Indiana, Hive and Barrel Meadery of Crestwood, Kentucky and Hunter’s Ridge Winery of Salem.
Many special events are planned throughout the castle. Attendees can roam through the castle’s courtyard, eat at the Dungeon Pub and watch a “birds of prey” presentation by a falconer. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume for the event.
With a “bribe" from family or friends, “Templar Knights” will “arrest” attendees and place them in the King’s Dungeon of the castle, where they can pay the “king’s tax” of $1 to be released. The money will go to a charity, which has not yet been announced.
People can watch fire juggling and a Punch and Judy puppet show, and families can enjoy the “Enchanted Forest” as fairies tell stories and interact with children.
A “Viking encampment” will also storm the opening gates of the castle as the fair opens Saturday morning “to let the peasants in," Stewart said.
Birdsell is converting the castle into Airbnb rentals, and the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire is planning to present many other events at the property in the future, including weddings and a “King’s Feast” dinner.
Stewart said she looks forward to seeing reactions of people as they visit Birdsell Castle for the event.
"I love to watch people and see the shock and awe that’s going to happen for these events,” she said. “It’s going to be like nothing they’ve ever seen, unless they’ve been to a bigger fair.”
