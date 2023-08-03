CHARLESTOWN – A preview of what Shadow Lake Park could entail was unveiled during Tuesday's Charlestown Redevelopment Commission meeting.
Renderings of the park were shown at the meeting by the city-hired firm HWC Engineering that showed features of the park as well as concepts for a new civic center.
The park will be around 70 acres and will be located along High Jackson Road in Charlestown. The property was donated by Sharon Kleinert, who wanted the land to be turned into a park with large open green spaces.
When completed, it will be the largest park in the city. The current estimate for constructing the entire park is between $18 to $20 million.
During the designing process, HWC members met with community members to see what they wanted out of this park.
“The landowner was one, we were sure to get their input on what they wanted to see the property turn into,” said Catherine Puckett, an HWC landscape architect. “Youth activities directors from different leagues throughout the city were talked too, as well as high school students.”
HWC members spoke with many different groups of people so they could make a park and civic center that can last for generations, officials said.
Along with a new civic center, the people HWC spoke with and the stakeholders made a wish list of what they would want at the new park. Some of those amenities include an amphitheater, a nature play area, public art, tree houses, trails and more.
“One of Miss Kleinert’s big goals is to also create space for what she calls the nontraditional sports, so wrestling, cheerleading and archery,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “She wants a mixed-use space; she thinks that’s important to have a well-rounded facility.”
Some challenges they have faced so far is the placement of the proposed buildings due to overhead powerline easements that impact the property as well as some steep slopes. The concept package offered a map that shows where amenities and buildings should logically be placed.
The park will be developed in stages. The first phase is to have a one-mile loop trail that goes around the park and a flower garden dedicated to the past residents of Shadow Lake Farm. The city is planning on getting phase one finished next year.
Hodges said that she would like to see phases two and three happen simultaneously because it includes the construction of the civic center, event space fields, some trails and the connectors, tree house components and more.
“I would like to see that go into design by fourth quarter of 2024,” Hodges said. “It’s going to be a bit of a slow process because when we enter the design phase, we will again open this back up to resident feedback and make sure that we’re building something for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.