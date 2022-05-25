NEW ALBANY — On Tuesday, the Floyd County Historical Society gathered at the Mansion on Main in New Albany.
Brandon Denton, co-founder of the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, was in charge of the renovation project. The company was also responsible for about 50 projects over the years, some of them in Louisville. He told the audience about some of the process of renovating one of Floyd County's most historic buildings, the M. Fine Building.
The M. Fine & Sons Building was a shirt factory which was built during the 1920s and 1930s. It remained in operation until 1997, when it finally closed.
Though such projects are lengthy and expensive, it was worth it.
“There were lot of challenges, but we made it happen...We love the result,” Denton said about the entire project, which lasted for a little over two years.
The Denton Floyd Real Estate Group came upon the building in 2014. The owner at the time had put it up for auction. At first, the developers wanted to build an apartment complex, but they decided that would not work. The original construction began in the 1920s and went into the next decade.
“Obviously, this is a very unique building...from everything from the high ceiling to the stained glass, there is a lot of history,” Denton said of the location.
The assisted living home was given the name the Mansion on Main because it is a tribute to Main Street. Also, that is appropriate because it’s located in the historic area, right in the heart of New Albany. The construction was typical of the 1920s, but it's too expensive to construct buildings like that today. However, the residents can receive quality care without emptying their wallets.
After the main part of the program, Denton took those in attendance on a walking tour while he explained the background. The sojourn began in the dining room, where he said they removed each window pane and painstakingly restored all the windows, which had to be done first.
The project took a little over a year. Though the staircase is not updated to today's code, it was a staple of the factory. The original flooring lasted for decades but eventually had to be replaced. However, they tried their best to replicate it as much as they could.
Nearby are the original freight elevators, which are no longer in use but another part of history the renovators wanted to preserve.
The tour continued to the regular elevator leading up to the second (and top) floor. On the floor there's a vacant, medium-sized room, which includes a bathroom and a kitchenette.
“There are a total of 108 apartments,” Peter Hastings, the executive director of the facility, said regarding the occupancy. There is even an option for dual residency, as the units can house two occupants.
The tour continued into the main room, the library, which has comfortable chairs and couches, where people can feel at home while they sit and read books they pick up from the shelves. There is also a computer for public access.
The residents can go down to the lower level and engage in recreational activities. That floor included a movie room, a game room, a 24-hour fitness center, and a spa. The lowest floor has less newer things than the others.
“It doesn't look like a basement. We showed them what it was going to look like, and they said, ‘Okay,’” Denton said about the lowest floor. “Some people have a negative association with saying someone lives in the basement, so we don’t call it that.”
Those in charge of the renovation didn’t want people to feel deterred about coming down to the bottom floor to enjoy some rest and recuperation=.
For the final part of the tour, attendees walked around outside the building, which still looks like a factory. There is part of a Pennsylvania Railroad Company track they used to use when merchants delivered supplies via train. The vacant piece of land across the street was owned by the railroad company and is now a public park.
The color of the bricks indicate when a particular part of the building was constructed. The tan bricks were from the 1920s and the red bricks from the 1930s.
The Mansion on Main is a great example of the benefits of preserving history. Even when something is renovated to serve a good purpose, all its history still remains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.