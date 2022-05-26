MOUNT ST. FRANCIS — The Conventual Franciscan Friars of the Province of Our Lady of Consolation at Mount St. Francis celebrated the renovation of the Mary Anderson Center Gallery on May 18.
The Franciscan Arts Initiative event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The renovation of the gallery, funded through generous grants from Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and Samtec Cares, expanded the space from 585 square feet to 825 square feet and included new lighting, flooring, walls and heating/air. The current exhibit “Proclaiming the Beautiful” features diverse artwork — ceramics, drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture and textiles — from friars of the Province.
The exhibit is on display through June 4: Monday and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friar Vincent Petersen, Friar Artist in Residence at Mount St. Francis, curated and coordinated the exhibit.
