NEW ALBANY — Construction is ongoing at the Floyd County Library in downtown New Albany as crews work to renovate the building’s front patio.
The main entrance of the library along Spring Street is closed amid renovations to the patio, which will include the addition of ramp that is compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. During construction, people are asked to use the lower entrance.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said the previous ramp at the main entrance was not the right grade, and the turn was too tight to be ADA-accessible.
“That was kind of the initial reasoning behind redoing the patio, but also the steps weren’t up to code, and there were a lot of cracks in the concrete,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a very nice addition when it’s done, and the ramp will be accessible.”
Merida said “it’s high time for a facelift for the front of the library.” Other changes include removing concrete around the flagpoles to create a space for seating and a garden area. There will be landscaping along the front of the building.
The construction at the main entrance is projected to last about a month, but it might take longer if there are weather-related delays, she said.
The library has been completing a series of renovations in the past few years. About three weeks ago, the library completed a project to install a new energy-efficient air chiller system, and recent upgrades include the remodel of the children’s department, which concluded last year.
There are several upcoming projects that will improve the “look and the functionality” of the library, including new doors for the lower level, according to Merida. Eventually, the former Indiana Room space on the lower level will be converted into a meeting room.
The library is also finishing up projects at the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany, including the renovation of the meeting room. The Carnegie is a branch of the library.
Merida said the renovations are needed to keep the library updated and to provide a welcoming space for the community. The current library building opened in 1969.
“We’re also trying to make sure that all the repairs and the upgrades that we do are adaptable, because who knows what’s next down the road,” she said. “In 1969, they could not have comprehended that we would need all these data drops and electrical needs for the digital world we live in now, so for us, it’s assuring that what we do kind of prepares the building for what’s next and what’s coming down the pike with technology and community needs.”
