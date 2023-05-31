Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas was arrested and held in the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday morning after police said he drove while intoxicated and left the scene of a crash.
Lucas crashed his vehicle on Interstate 65, just north of Seymour, around midnight, an Indiana State Police spokesperson told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Police said he left the scene in the crashed vehicle.
Seymour police officers found Lucas’ vehicle “a short time later at a different location,” according to ISP. Lucas was then located nearby and arrested by a trooper from the state police Versailles Post.
The 58-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 3:46 a.m. on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
According to jail records, Lucas remained in the jail as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Bond was set at $705.
State police declined to provide a detailed police report, per ISP policy. The Chronicle has reached out to Lucas’ office for comment.
Lucas represents District 69 in Indiana which covers portions of Jackson, Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties. Jackson County is roughly 70 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Lucas was first elected in 2012 and most recently championed House Bill 1177 during the 20323 legislative session. The measure creates a state-funded gun training program for school staff.
