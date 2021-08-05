SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new report shows broad economic impacts projected for the region with the development of Origin Park, including the attraction and retention of local talent, increased home values and the addition of jobs.
It also shows estimated benefits such as improving health and wellness for people in the region.
River Heritage Conservancy, the nonprofit behind the Origin Park project, commissioned HR&A Advisors for the study of the estimated benefits of the park. The results were revealed at a Thursday event at The Refinery in Jeffersonville.
Origin Park is a planned 600-acre urban park along the Ohio River in Southern Indiana.
The study breaks down three main categories of estimated benefit of the park, including “brand” impact, economic impact and equity impact.
The study also outlines how programming could boost visits to the park and generate sustainable revenue. The “leading option” being considered is an outdoor adventure park, said Scott Martin, executive director of River Heritage Conservancy.
Martin said the HR&A report helps test the viability of the plans for the park. He emphasized the results "produce a lot of confidence for us” in what is possible for Origin Park and the region.
Candace Damon, vice chair of HR&A, said the study aimed to establish the benefit of investing in the park and to justify that investment.
She emphasized the park’s potential to “strengthen the image” of the region.
“The era of economic development where we were chasing employers is over,” she said. “We are now chasing talent. Talent wants to be in cities that are interesting and exciting, and parks are a major component of that.”
The study says the “annual spending impact of retained and attracted talent will repay the initial cost of building Origin Park and the cost of maintaining it for a generation.”
Damon said a “conservative” estimate shows that if the park helps retain and attract 3,000 people to the region, then the annual spending of "those people who wouldn’t otherwise be here” would pay for the cost of building and operating the park for 30 years.
The study shows the projected cost for the Origin Park project is $155 million.
Martin said his team’s ideas for a possible outdoor adventure park includes whitewater rafting, kayaking, climbing walls and zip lines.
“We really wanted to do two things,” he said. “We needed an amenity that produces revenue that allows us to keep our whole park free and enjoyable to everyone, and we need to do that without tax dollars — that’s our commitment.”
“No 2, we want an amenity that makes the community a super cool place to live for all ages,” he said.
Damon said an outdoor adventure center would fit into the design of the park while creating hundreds of jobs and a projected $18 million in yearly economic activity. The HR&A report says the feature could bring more than 600 construction jobs and 260 jobs for annual operations.
“That kind of programming could attract people outside the region and their money and make the park active, safe, fun and exciting,” Damon said. “That’s all good, and to extend that, it’s also consistent with the overarching vision for the park.”
Damon said there is a correlation between the quality of park systems and the economic success of a city.
“Origin Park has an extraordinary opportunity to be part of that in this region,” she said.
She said parks help create more equitable regions by affecting health outcomes, noting how an increase in physical activity is correlated with park access.
Damon noted that great parks are good for business and improve productivity by improving health and wellness, noting it’s a “win-win.”
Martin said River Heritage Conservancy specifically wanted a long-range look at the plan, including “how those benefits compound over the years.”
Damon said she sees “extraordinary potential” in Origin Park.
“Seeing the potential for a park this spectacular in middle class, middle America is fantastic,” she said. “I think that’s really exciting. It’s exciting that people here are dreaming about it.”
