SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana’s labor force continued to grow in June, and as a result, the state’s jobless rate dropped from 12.3 to 11.2 percent.
Though still elevated compared with normal averages, the rate was down substantially from the 17.5% high recorded in April after pandemic-related shutdowns.
Indiana added about 130,000 jobs in June, compared with 87,500 positions in May, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday.
“The acceleration in payrolls should be viewed very favorably for Indiana,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“A big percentage of these gains came in leisure and hospitality, as restaurants and lodging establishments continue to reopen.”
The 270,000 Hoosiers employed in leisure and hospitality last month was still down from the 312,000 jobs in the sector in June 2019.
In other sectors, Indiana added 19,000 manufacturing jobs in June and 16,000 positions in trade, transportation and utilities.
Education and health services added 17,000 jobs last month, up from 10,000 in May. Professional and business services added 14,000 positions last month.
Across the Ohio River, Kentucky recorded the nation’s lowest unemployment rate in June at 4.3 percent.
“There is a troubling caveat, however,” Dufrene said of Kentucky’s significant decrease in its jobless rate.
“While the decline in the unemployment rate is impressive, this was partly driven by a reduction in the labor force for Kentucky.”
Kentucky’s labor force dropped by 109,000 people in June.
“While the reduction in the number of unemployed is impressive for Kentucky, down by 137,600 in June, some of this decline is simply people dropping out of the labor force,” Dufrene said.
Though jobless rates declined in Indiana, unemployment claims continue to mount.
For the week ending June 27, Clark County had 528 and Floyd County had 330 initial unemployment claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.