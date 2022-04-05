FLOYD COUNTY — Two men with law enforcement careers spanning decades are running for the Republican nomination for Floyd County Sheriff.
Steve Bush and Sam Sarkisian are both eying the job that also includes overseeing the county jail and its prisoners.
Democrat and former Floyd County Sheriff Darrell Mills is running unopposed for his party. The candidates are seeking to replace Frank Loop, who will reach his consecutive term limit at the end of 2022.
Sam Sarkisian
Sarkisian is a Floyds Knobs resident who’s been with the Indiana State Police for more than 40 years.
“All my professional law enforcement career has been with ISP,” he said. “I’ve had several assignments all the way from trooper to command positions.”
Currently, he’s the commander who oversees crime scene investigations for 15 counties in the region. He’s born and raised in New Albany and his father was also in law enforcement.
Within the past week there’s been a number of high profile crimes in Floyd County, including murders. Sarkisian said to address these types of issues, law enforcement has to be able to respond to them.
“Unfortunately, these past couple of situations have been domestic situations, turned in to tragic events,” he said. “We just have to be able to respond to these issues, and deal with them.”
He said the drug issue is one of the biggest things Floyd County is facing, when it comes to crime. Due to that, he said his plan would be to aggressively enforce drug laws.
When it comes to people in jail, he’d want to set them up for success after they’re released. Sarkisian said often times people who don’t have the mental health and addiction support they need following incarceration.
“I also promote drug and mental health treatments, any time we reach out and assist people that are incarcerated, they will have an avenue,” he said. “ One of the biggest problems is once inmates get released, they will go right back to the norms that brought them into our jail.”
He said he hopes to see a good turnout on election day.
“I think everyone that can vote, should vote,” he said. “I encourage everyone to vote and I’m hoping it’s a good turnout.”
Steve Bush
Steve Bush isn’t a stranger to the Floyd County sheriff’s race. In 2014 he lost the primary election to current Sheriff Frank Loop, losing by fewer than 300 votes.
He also spent 12 years as a Floyd County Commissioner and has spent three decades with the New Albany Police Department.
“I am uniquely qualified with law enforcement experience and with government experience,” he said. “I want to be in a leadership role like the sheriff and serve the community...basically I have a servant heart that allows me to serve.”
With the NAPD he’s served in a number of roles and is currently a Captain over a patrol shift. At one point, he served as a major which gave him experience with the department’s budget and payroll.
He’s looking to bring more proactive policing to the area, assigning units to investigate career criminals. He would also want to partner and get involved in the community with a proactive policing unit.
“You’ll get feedback about what type of job the sheriff’s office is doing,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with re-evaluating and changing the course of action if you need to.”
If he was running the Floyd County Jail he said he’d work to help people transitioning out of incarceration.
“(I’d be) working with courts through sentencing, working through a program where when they leave jail they have some skills, and help and assistance in that transition. I also believe in alternative housing of non-violent offenders...maybe that would keep down our overcrowding of jails,” Bush said.
Bush doesn’t put his political party on his yard signs, because he said he represents everyone, Democrat or Republican.
“I just ask voters to look at who I am as a person,” he said. “And when they elect the next sheriff to look at what type of person they will get representation from.”
Early voting has begun in Floyd County. The primary election is May 3.
