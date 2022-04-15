FLOYD COUNTY — Republican candidates in the Floyd County Sheriff and State Senate District 47 races spoke to the crowd at a Southern Indiana Patriots event Thursday.
Southern Indiana Patriots is a conservative, Christian-based leadership group that works to elect candidates who follow their ideas.
With the primary approaching next month, the group hosted a “meet the candidates” event. Candidates from different races that Southern Indiana Patriots deemed to be most closely aligned with their conservative ideals were invited to speak.
Candidates were selected based on legislative history for prior officeholders as well as a multiple-choice and essay question survey, said Lance Pearson, who is with the group.
Floyd County Sheriff’s race
Republican Floyd County Sheriff candidates Steve Bush and Sam Sarkisian were both chosen to speak and were given 10 minutes to address the audience.
Sarkisian has been a lifelong resident of Floyd County and is making his first run in politics. He has taken on different roles — from trooper to commander — since he started working with the Indiana State Police over 40 years ago.
“I’m currently the Area 4 Southeast Indiana commander for the crime scene investigators, which covers 15 counties,” Sarkisian said.
If elected sheriff, Sarkisian said he pledges citizen security and to follow the constitution.
“My platform’s about being tough on drugs. I feel like drugs are a nexus in our crimes, all the way from shoplifting to our violent crimes,” he said.
Sarkisian also said that he thinks resource officers in schools are needed.
“I want our sheriff’s department to be a service-oriented agency,” he said.
To try to provide transparency, Sarkisian said he would like to have a citizen academy to show the public how the sheriff’s department works, as well as a camp for kids to allow them to have contact with law enforcement.
Sarkisian said that he thinks liberty is more important than security but pledges to provide both.
“I believe that we have to have liberty. Without liberty we don’t have our thought process, we don’t have our freedom, our movements. Security is important because without security you have a hard time having liberty,” he said.
In regard to technology and surveillance, Sarkisian said that he will use any legal methods to protect citizens using due process and following the constitution.
“We’re not gonna take any shortcuts….We’re not going to get anything from anybody without using due process and going through the courts to obtain warrants,” he said.
Talking about gun legislation, Sarkisian said he has no problem with constitutional carry and that he has his own ideas about tactically carrying guns and invited audience members to talk to him about them.
Bush has worked for the New Albany Police Department for 30 years and was also a Floyd County Commissioner for 12 years. He said he has been serving his whole life, both professionally and personally, and wants to continue that service as sheriff because of his grandchildren.
“I have four principles that I go by, is God, family, community and country, and I stand by those, and as sheriff I’ll be using those as my guiding light,” Bush said.
Bush said that he is going to have a four-point plan as sheriff, which includes working with neighborhood associations to identify problems, work with the community to solve issues, enforce ordinances for quality of life issues and put resources where numbers show they are needed.
“Mental illness and addiction is crippling our community and we gotta make sure we can put programs in place to stop that, and also we got a small percent of criminals that are committing crimes and we gotta make sure we stop that,” Bush said.
With security, Bush said he plans to have the department practice success and leadership. One way he said to do this is by sending young supervisors to a leadership school. With service, Bush said they’re going to ensure that they are getting real time feedback from the community.
When it comes to technology and surveillance, Bush said that law enforcement has to be careful what they do and has to ensure freedoms and liberties are protected.
“We have different tools to assist us in investigations and the things we do but we also have protocol and procedures,” he said.
In regard to gun legislation, Bush said that it all boils down to protecting and abiding by the constitution.
“As sheriff, we’re going to put on classes to teach people how to safely use a firearm because some people don’t,” he said.
State Senate District 47 race
Incumbents Kevin Boehnlein, District 46, and Gary Byrne, District 47, also spoke at the event on Thursday. While they are each currently acting as state senators, they are competing for the same seat in District 47.
Kevin Boehnlein has lived in Floyd County for his adult life and is a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investment.
“Faith is very much a part of who I am. It’s the reason I’m actually running for this seat,” Boehnlein said.
Boehnlein took a 17-year sabbatical from government and politics.
“But I felt like you, that I was just frustrated about the direction we were headed,” he told the audience.
Boehnlein is anti-abortion, he said that for him it is a litmus test of who he would vote for. He sponsored House Bill 1217, which “requires that a pregnant woman seeking an abortion must be informed that a coerced abortion is illegal,” according to the bill digest.
Boehlein said that he is pro-family and referenced his vote in favor of House Bill 1041, which was to prevent transgender girls from playing on girls’ athletic teams. He said it was one of the easiest votes he made last legislative session.
“I voted in favor of keeping boys from participating in girls’ athletics…We’ve come too far for us to go in this direction,” he said.
The Indiana Farm Bureau endorsed Boehnlein, an endorsement he said he worked hard for through roundtable discussions with a group of farmers.
Boehnlein said that citizens should expect legislators to sit down with citizens to hear about their concerns.
“It’s not just about just talking about what we can do, it’s about doing the things that we say we’re going to do, and it starts with each and every one of you at the local level giving us that opportunity to share your best ideas at the General Assembly,” he said.
Gary Byrne served on the North Harrison School Board and Harrison County Council. He was caucused into office in February.
Byrne said he will focus on indoctrination in schools because he's not afraid to fight ISTA, the Indiana State Teachers Association, which he said is a part of the Democratic Party.
“We got indoctrination going in our schools, and it’s called critical race and it’s also called tryin' to say that we got more than one sex,” Byrne said, “We’re calling a boy that thinks he’s a girl a transgender girl, that’s not what we need to do.”
Byrne sponsored House Bill 1041, because he said the topic was so important that he put his name on it.
Byrne said that critical race theory is happening in the schools in the region and they have to stop it, which he will stand up for in the senate.
“The school board approves the books that’s being taught, but they’re not approving what’s on the internet or what’s in the teacher’s head that they’ve been taught at these universities and been indoctrinated. Now they’re coming back and indoctrinating our children,” he said.
When it comes to spending, Byrne said that he is very conservative. He said when he served on the Harrison County Council, he had the record of being the most conservative on the council.
Byrne said he always supported law enforcement during his time on the council.
“When we have a police officer or sheriff come in and needs something, we need to be able to have the money to give to them,” he said.
Byrne said the only two endorsements he cares about are from Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, and the National Rifle Association.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Since not all of the candidates for each race were invited to the forum, the News and Tribune only covered the races in which all candidates were present.
