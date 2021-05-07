FLOYD COUNTY — Sam Sarkisian, a longtime member of the Indiana State Police, has announced his bid to run for Floyd County sheriff in 2022.
Sarkisian, a Republican, said in a news release that he has more than 41 years of experience with the department and is eager to share that expertise with the citizens of Floyd County.
“The Sheriff’s Department should work for you, doing everything possible to help make our community safer and more secure," Sarkisian said in the news release. "I have both the administrative and police experience needed to lead Floyd County as sheriff."
The announcement comes just weeks after Steve Bush, also a Republican, formally announced his candidacy. The position will be open at the end of current Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop's second term next year. Loop is a Republican.
Most of Sarkisian’s 41 years with the Indiana State Police have been in and around Floyd County. Sarkisian has served in many roles, including Trooper, Detective, and Commander. He now leads a 15-county region as Supervisor of Crime Scene Investigators.
“These experiences make me an extremely qualified sheriff candidate," he said. "I have worked tirelessly to make a positive difference as an Indiana State Trooper and Commander. I want to continue my service by leading the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, to continue Sheriff Frank Loop’s legacy of professionalism.”
Sarkisian said his goals for the department include professionalism, transparency, and communication. His platform includes supporting school safety and school resource officers; being tough on drugs, while working on substance abuse treatments as alternatives to incarceration, and engaging the community.
“For me, community involvement and engagement aren’t empty words," he said. "I will implement specific programs to bring our community together and provide positive interaction with the Sheriff’s Department for both youth and adults."
Sarkisian was born and grew up in Floyd County. He graduated from New Albany High School, attended Ball State University, Indiana University Southeast, and graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy. He lives in Floyd Knobs with his wife, Kathy. They attend Southeast Christian Church and Wesley Chapel Church. They have two grown sons and two granddaughters who live in Floyd County.
The Facebook page is Sam Sarkisian for Sheriff and website is www.sam4sheriff.com
