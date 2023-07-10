NEW ALBANY - Tracy Skaggs and David Betz, candidates for City Clerk and City Council District 1, were appointed by Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Peters on July 3.
Tracy Skaggs
Tracy Skaggs is dedicated to making it easier for residents to access important information from the City of New Albany. She is committed to making the clerk’s office an open and welcoming gateway to city government.
Skaggs stated that “I am honored and excited to be the Republican candidate for city clerk, and
to be running alongside other Republican candidates who are committed to transparent, responsive, accountable government.”
Skaggs will stand with Ed Clere, as our new mayor, and welcome citizens into the Main Street door of city hall. Like the rest of city government, the front door of city hall should be open and accessible to everyone.
In addition to making it easy to access city hall physically, Skaggs is committed to making sure it is easy to access city hall virtually.
"I will work with the mayor and council to make sure all city meetings are live streamed and archived, and that all agendas, supporting documents and minutes are posted online as soon as possible," Skaggs said.
Skaggs will face incumbent Democrat Vicki Glotzbach and Libertarian Andrew Nicholson in the November general election.
David Betz
David Betz has strong ties to the community and is a 31-year resident of District 1 in New Albany. Betz is married to Rose Hornung-Betz and they have four children: Jacob Hornung-Betz, Christian hornung-Betz, Maryashley Sebastian, and Juston Hornung-Betz.
Betz holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Louisville and is a financial advisor.
Betz’s strong ties and experience as a financial advisor make him a perfect fit for District 1’s city councilman. He will work diligently to fight for fiscal responsibility for his constituents.
Betz will face incumbent Democrat Jennie Collier and Libertarian David Logan in the November general election.
