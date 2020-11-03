CLARK COUNTY — Of the more than 58,000 ballots cast by Clark County voters, more than half were cast through early voting — an historic level that Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said may signal more early votes in the future.
Numbers released election night show 58,281 of the county's 94,866 registered voters turned out to make their voices heard this election cycle for a voter turnout of 61.4%. Of these, 29,632 were cast before Election Day, either through in-person early voting (19,513) or the 9,056 absentee mail-in ballots This is compared with roughly 27,000 total voters who turned out during the primary June 2.
"The early voting was huge," Popp said. "It was like three and-a-half times what it was in 2016."
Popp said it was a smooth process, even with the record numbers, and that voters might have discovered a preference for voting early. The busiest day was Saturday, the last full day for in-person early voting. Voter registration saw around 1,700 voters that day, with the longest wait being about 35 minutes, Popp said.
"I think there were some people who were very happy about early voting," Popp said. "They didn't have a lot of electioneering, they could do it on their own time."
Bipartisan absentee board teams began opening the absentee ballots at 6 a.m. Tuesday, tallying how many there were and making sure that matched the correct number of voters who had cast them. They were finished before 6 p.m. but could not start adding them to the overall tally until the polls closed at 6.
'RED WAVE' SWEEPS CLARK COUNTY
At the local level, Republicans swept every contested office — including unseating two incumbent Democratic judges running for a second term.
Clark County Commissioners Jack Coffman and Connie Sellers, and Coroner Billy Scott all retained their seats, and Clark County Council incumbent Kevin Vissing was re-elected. He's joined by two others running on the Republican ticket, David Ray Abbott and John L. Miller.
Dan Moore, running as a Republican, beat incumbent Andrew Adams for Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 and N. Lisa Glickfield beat incumbent Joe Weber, running as a Democrat for Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
Clark County had 13,365 straight party Republican tickets, 8,312 straight party Democrat tickets and 257 straight party Libertarian tickets. Across the board, there were more Democrats who voted early and more Republicans who voted on Election Day.
"I think it's pretty apparent that Republicans came out on droves," said Clark County GOP Party Chair Jamey Noel after results were released Tuesday. He also attributed the big wins to straight party tickets. Not long after polls closed, Indiana was called for the re-election of Republican President Donald Trump.
"I think here in Clark County, there's a lot of energetic red-wave voters," Noel said. "Years ago it was a big swing vote in the other direction."
He added that the overall turnout itself was not surprising, since "there's a lot of people engaged," he said. Noel added that he feels the Republican Party is well balanced by having locally elected two women and what he believes is the first Republican African-American candidate elected in a county-wide race in Clark County with John Miller on the Clark County council.
"I'm very excited about the diverse Republican Party and who we elected," he said, adding that "I know its no fun to lose races but hats off to everyone who ran."
But Clark County Democratic Party Chair Kate Miller said the straight party tickets can be damaging to local candidates.
"It's pretty discouraging," she said of the Election Day results. "It's really more than people putting their name up for a position...you spend your time, you put your heart and soul, and then you get knocked off by obvious straight party ticket.
"It doesn't matter the quality of candidates on the down ballots."
She also pointed out that some candidates have recently switched parties to run as Republicans.
"We have folks who have no problem switching parties to have an 'R' behind their name in order to win a race," she said. "It creates a lot of races that are filled by opportunists. You miss out on folks who are giving to the community now and will continue to give to the community," outside of an elected office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.