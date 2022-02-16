FLOYD COUNTY — A clearer idea of the City-County Building renovation should come to light in the next four to five months, according to a report given to the Floyd County Commissioners.
Floyd County Building Authority Board Member Scott Stewart presented the monthly update on the renovation to the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday night.
“I think we’re making steady progress and I think that March will be an important month that will set the pace for the accomplishments that will take us into mid-2022,” Stewart said.
Twelve firms responded to the request for information (RFI) regarding the project. Stewart said that the building authority is in the process of reviewing the RFIs with their legal counsel, Ice Miller, which is based in Indianapolis.
The review should be completed by Friday, Feb. 18, Stewart said. Following the RFI review with the law firm, Stewart is asking that the commissioners and building authority create a review team.
Along with the commissioners and building authority, the review team would consist of the Floyd County Council, county operations, Indiana Landmarks and a citizen representative, Stewart said.
The team will go into detail reviewing the submission, ensure the respondents have met the formal requirements and advise on what the right steps are for the commissioners moving forward, Stewart said.
The team is looking to determine how to best approach the request for proposal (RFP), which will announce the project and start the bidding process.
“The RFP is going to be the critical step that will open up the door to determining the viability of this project,” Stewart said.
Stewart said they hope to issue the RFP as early as the end of March.
A budget or financial plan has yet to be determined for the project, but Stewart said the building authority is working with the county’s financial adviser, Reedy Financial Group, on available options.
“This step is intended to establish a target budget for the county’s investment in these two projects,” he said, referring to both the City-County renovation and expenses necessary for the annex location on Grant Line Road.
Once the budget is established, Stewart said they will be in a position to get a more detailed design and exact costs, particularly in regard to the annex location.
“Ultimately in a four, maximum five-month period you’d be in a position as the deciders to look at exactly what the ideas are, what they would cost and what it would entail relative to moving forward,” Stewart told the commissioners.
A roundtable on Jan. 26 discussed the possible uses of the annex site at 3005 Grant Line Road. The meeting included Floyd County leaders, architects, developers and contractors.
The annex site is now used only for Floyd County Solid Waste operations. Stewart said at the January meeting that the building could be used for purposes other than housing county taxing and administrative functions.
The Floyd County Public Library proposed 10,000 square feet of the 30,000-square-foot annex building be used to house another branch of the library.
LifeSpan Resources also submitted a proposal to occupy part of the building. With at least 20,000 square feet the nonprofit would create a “state of the art” senior center, including a dining hall, senior-friendly fitness center and an art studio among other amenities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.