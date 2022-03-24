JEFFERSONVILLE - The boom in businesses choosing to locate in Southern Indiana continues unabated with the news that Resident Home Inc., an e-commerce provider of digitally native brands in the mattress and home goods market including Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud, intends to open a Resident Mattress Manufactory (ReMM) facility at 100 Logistics Ave. in River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.
The investment will include building lease payments and building improvements and state of the art machinery and equipment. The space will provide 300,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s manufacturing and distribution needs, and will result in the addition of up to 100 full-time employees over five years, paying well above Clark County’s average wage.
“We’re very excited about our decision to locate operations in Southern Indiana,” said Matt Clift, executive vice president of operations for Resident. “This facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center will provide us with the capacity to meet our growing demand. We’ve been impressed with the ongoing collaboration among the State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, River Ridge and One Southern Indiana to create an environment that makes sense for our business. We look forward to building our workforce with steady, good paying positions, and invite all interested applicants to visit https://www.residenthome.com/careers/ to learn more.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Resident Home Inc. in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. In addition, as the River Ridge Commerce Center is an Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ), the company will receive an investment deduction on both real and personal property taxes. Duke Energy has also offered additional incentives.
“Indiana’s central location, infrastructure investments and business-friendly climate make the Hoosier state the perfect place for businesses like Resident,” said Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the IEDC. “Resident is a welcome addition to the growing River Ridge Commerce Center, which is now home to more than 70 businesses, as the company continues to build its Midwest customer base and create quality jobs for Hoosiers.”
“We’re very excited Resident chose River Ridge for their facility,” said Jerry Acy, executive director with the River Ridge Development Authority. “Their decision to invest here highlights the unique benefits of River Ridge, our region and its workforce, and is yet another milestone in our continued success.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Resident to the dynamic roster of companies at River Ridge,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “This announcement demonstrates Resident’s commitment to Jeffersonville and our exceptional local workforce. I look forward to many years of success and growth for our friends at Resident.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “Once again, Southern Indiana has competed head-on with locations in other states and emerged as the smart choice. With the amenities of River Ridge, a stellar education network, world-class infrastructure and a strong Hoosier workforce, our region offered everything Resident needed to bring these good-paying jobs to Southern Indiana. As the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brand in their market, they’re an exciting addition to the vibrant portfolio of industries in this area. As always, 1si is ready to assist them in any way we can.”
