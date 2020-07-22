NEW ALBANY — A Floyd County resident expressed concern to officials this week about overgrown weeds and grass in right-of-ways.
Dale Mann addressed the Floyd County Commissioners during a Tuesday meeting about what he labeled as a serious issue. He said overgrowth reduces visibility and makes it dangerous for motorists.
“The roads are getting unsafe,” Mann said.
According to Don Lopp, director of operations for Floyd County, the highway department’s staff has worked on a staggered scheduled in recent months due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing.
As a result, about half of the department’s 34 employees have been working in-person per shift to maintain safety guidelines.
If one of the highway employees were to test positive for the coronavirus with a full staff working at the same time, it could lead to an effective shutdown of the department as other workers would have to quarantine, Lopp continued.
“This isn’t anything I like — this isn’t anything anybody likes,” Lopp said.
Additionally, a hiring freeze was put in place in May by the Floyd County Council. That move — which Lopp said he supported — cut back on the county’s ability to hire seasonal workers to help with mowing.
As of Wednesday, the highway department was slated to return to normal employee work schedules beginning Monday.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger added that two of the highway department’s tractors were out of order as of Tuesday.
The answers didn’t satisfy Mann, who said employees could easily socially distance while cutting grass.
“It bothers me that we’re paying people who could have been out on the tractor by themselves,” he said.
In other business:
• The commissioners listened to a property owner’s concerns over extending a water line to serve about 10 homes along East McCarthy Knob Road. Property owners are seeking partners to assist in footing the expenses as they aren’t served now by a public water service. A property owner said the expense would be about $150,000. The commissioners tabled the item to allow for staff to research the issue.
• The commissioners also tabled a request by Floyd County dispatchers regarding the formation of a bargaining unit to represent the employees. Dispatchers at the meeting said they are the only group under the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department to not be represented by a bargaining unit. Commissioners said they wanted more details about the request before moving forward.
