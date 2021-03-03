NEW ALBANY — Robbie McConnell has spent “tens of thousands of dollars” on French drains, basement windows and other waterproofing mechanisms, but it’s still not been enough to keep floodwaters at bay.
For residents along Silver Creek Drive and the Colonial Club neighborhood, rain events often bring basement flooding and property that “turns into swimming pools,” McConnell said in an email submitted to the New Albany City Council.
McConnell’s comments were read into the record Monday night during the virtual council meeting. McConnell was one of two residents who asked the city to consider stormwater improvements in the area.
“We do not have adequate storm drains and the water has nowhere to go,” McConnell wrote in the email. “We cannot afford to continue to battle all these water issues in our individual homes due to inadequate and non-existent storm drains.”
Chris Gardner, director of the city’s flood control department, said New Albany received about three inches of rain during Sunday’s storm. He said flood control received multiple messages about Silver Creek Drive, which is near Charlestown Road.
He said during the council meeting that staff is reviewing the matter and deciding the best path to proceed.
District 5 Councilman Josh Turner represents the Silver Creek Drive neighborhood. He asked Gardner if there were any specific plans that could be shared. Gardner said he understood Turner’s concern, but added there are other neighborhoods that have experienced flooding problems and the city wants to be fair in its approach.
During Tuesday’s New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Gardner said Sunday’s rain event was aggravated by the soggy conditions from previous snowfalls.
“The water table is elevated right now due to snow melt so our grounds are completely saturated,” he said. “There’s no more room to absorb more water.”
The city was expected to activate its levee system Wednesday with the Ohio River anticipated to crest Sunday. Despite the heavy rainfall and snow melt, Gardner said most of New Albany was in good shape and no major roads were closed due to flooding over the weekend.
The city did close Water Street on Tuesday from East Sixth Street to the Sherman Minton Bridge.
New Albany has a long history with flooding issues. In 2014, the city council approved a $6 million bond for stormwater projects for improvements along Reno Drive and at the intersection of Grant Line Road and Daisy Lane, as well as the addition of a detention basin north of Meide Drive.
Warren Nash, president of the board of works, said the city’s efforts have addressed many flooding woes.
“A few years ago, that would have been a major, major mess,” Nash said of Sunday’s rain event.
But areas like Silver Creek Drive are still a concern.
Turner said in touring the neighborhood, it appeared the existing drainage systems were old.
“You have drains that have standing water on top of it,” he said. “It’s definitely something that probably should be prioritized.”
McConnell said the street is paved above the ground level of the yards in the neighborhood, which leads to runoff onto private properties.
“It is a huge mess,” McConnell said. “Something needs to be done.”
