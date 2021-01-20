JEFFERSONVILLE — Four cats are being observed by veterinarians for any health issues after a house fire Wednesday in Jeffersonville.
Fire Division Chief Mike McCutcheon said crews responded at 2:18 p.m. to a fire at Utica Pike and Hopkins lane in Jeffersonville, which they were able to contain within about 20 minutes. The residents, two adults, were not home at the time but their five cats were.
First responders were able to gather four of the cats and take them to the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter for observation. McCutcheon said all — including a fifth cat firefighters were unable to catch — appeared to be alert and conscious although there had been some smoke within the home.
He said the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure around a socket and started on the front porch. The electricity has been disconnected and the Red Cross called to assist the residents, who will not be able to stay there at this time. McCutcheon said the residents planned to try to collect the fifth cat and take it to the shelter for treatment or observation.
