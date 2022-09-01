SELLERSBURG — Concerned residents are joining together to express worries with a proposed apartment complex that’s planned at 6710 C.R. 311.
A petition has been created to encourage the building from happening. Members of the community are signing the petition mainly due to current problems they said they already struggle with.
Tracey Fawcett, one of the concerned residents, created the petition. With the petition, she wants to reject the plan to rezone the area to turn it into a large apartment complex and she wants future project developers to consult with local residents for proposals.
“It’s taking 18 acres and it’s going to put 13 buildings, which feels like a big traffic impact in an already congested space,” Fawcett said. “It feels like a cart before the horse situation.”
On top of traffic concerns, community members fear that eliminating some of the surrounding greenspace will increase the flooding on the road. They want to see these problems addressed before adding apartments to the area.
Members are also questioning if the apartments are even necessary. They are saying that there are many open apartments in different areas of Sellersburg.
“I know there are other very large apartment complexes that have been recently built or being finished in Sellersburg,” Fawcett said. “I would be curious about what’s the driving demand for all of these apartments.”
Some residents are suggesting that houses should be built there instead of an apartment complex. They are not saying it should never happen, but the infrastructure issues need to be fixed before building over 300 apartments.
There is another petition to prevent a plot of land from becoming a commercial lot in Floyd County. Residents have the same issues with this lot as they do with the other.
They want to keep the area residential, they have concerns with flooding and they have traffic concerns as well.
One of the proposed solutions for the traffic issue is putting in a roundabout to try to keep the traffic moving.
