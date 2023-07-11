Tensions were high Tuesday night as Floyd County residents opposed the proposed implementation of a new judicial local income tax.
The tax, which the Floyd County Council proposed in June, would help address a $1.8 million budget shortfall in the county by supporting up to half of the county’s judicial salaries. The council has proposed a .07% rate through the judicial LIT, which Council President Denise Konkle previously said would cost Floyd County residents about $50 per year.
All residents who spoke at the meeting opposed the potential new tax, saying the county has been spending money egregiously and is not taking into consideration the best interests of taxpayers.
Konkle said the council hired Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associated (WIS) last year to complete a salary study, which revealed many county employees have salaries lower than those of comparable roles in external markets.
“We were very far behind in some cases, in a lot of cases, with what other counties were paying their employees for the same positions. We were losing people — people that had been here — and we needed their expertise,” Konkle said. “We gave them a guarantee that we would try to give them a COLA increase on an annual basis so that we didn’t get into this situation again. What got us into this situation was that we didn’t get increases on an annual basis, and so inflation just caught up with us majorly with our salaries.”
The council discussed in June a possible implementation of 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase.
Konkle said she promised county employees she would try to keep pace with surrounding counties, which the county is currently not doing based on the results of the WIS study. That’s where the judicial LIT tax comes in — in April, the Indiana General Assembly passed Senate Enrolled Act 417, which states a county may place a LIT tax rate to cover up to half of the expenses for the state judicial system in the county.
“We will be funding our judicial system with these dollars, but what that does is it frees up dollars out of the general fund for us to be able to meet the other obligations that we need to be able to meet with the general fund dollars,” Konkle said.
Resident PJ Moore noted there are many people on fixed incomes. He questioned whether the tax would impact retired people with a 401K account in the same way as if they were working a job, and if the tax dollars would come out of their benefits.
Eric Reedy, managing partner of Reedy Financial Group which advises the council on financial operations, said since the tax is an income tax, it will be taken out of the adjusted gross income earned.
Moore also recommended the council do an efficiency study to see where it can cut expenses rather than tax citizens.
“I don’t know that we can go into the judicial system and do an efficiency study, or go into the sheriff’s department and do an efficiency study,” Konkle said. “There’s probably a bucket of people that we could do that for, but it is a small percentage of what everybody thinks it is. Twenty-five to 30%.”
Moore criticized her response, saying he disagreed.
“We have two parks departments, two 911 centers. We’re going to get two animal control [facilities],” he said. “We have redundancy we don’t need. We’re wasting millions doing that. An efficiency study might go a long way.”
Floyd County resident Dale Mann agreed an efficiency study would help taxpayers better understand where their money is going. He said he’s proud that Floyd County is one of the lowest-taxing counties in the state, but wishes the judicial LIT tax would not bump the county’s ranking.
The new tax would take Floyd County from the 83rd-lowest tax county to the 77th.
Elaine Jenkins, a Greenville resident, said the council needs to consider those who are low-income when thinking about whether to implement a new tax.
“If it’s a $50 tax hike, for me that’s not the same as a $50 tax hike for one of my renters, who’s 90 years old and on Social Security,” she said. “When we’re spending the county’s money, think about people who really have a hard time making it from day to day. When my taxes are increased, I don’t increase my renters’ taxes because they can’t keep paying more rent.”
Members of the council shared information and input about the tax during the meeting.
Councilmember Danny Short said the Department of Local Government Finance has not yet made a ruling about which county employees can be included in the judicial LIT. Depending on how limited the tax’s scope is, another tax could be necessary if the DLGF states the county can only levy the tax for judicial staff and not probation officers, community corrections or the prosecutor’s office, he said.
Heather Peters, another Greenville citizen and a lawyer in Jeffersonville, said the intent of the bill that was passed was to use the money from the tax for the staff of state judicial offices. Peters said she spoke with Sen. Travis Holdman, the author of the bill, who told her the bill was specifically for staff members such as judges, court reporters and court clerks. It does not include probation officers, she said.
“I think we’re maybe jumping the gun just a little bit, especially in an inflationary environment where we have a double increase that was just approved last week by the county commissioners, we have the CCD tax that I agree totally needs to probably go through,” she said. “I also believe the gentleman who said this body does not really reflect the will of the people — if it did, this would not have even been an issue today.”
Daryle Hensel said he believes while the council hears the public’s complaints and concerns, the council simply nods their heads and continues to do whatever they want to do.
“You’ve got an election coming up,” he said. “It’d be a great idea for us to change our minds about who’s on the council. You might want to think about that before you go raising people’s taxes who can’t afford more taxes.”
Resident Mark Thomas said the county wrote checks it didn’t have the money for.
“You’re trying to put your hand in my pocket to give these guys raises,” he said. “I don’t like it.”
Thomas also asked why the council couldn’t put the tax to a public vote, stating he doesn’t believe the members of the council truly represent the community.
“I don’t think the representation on the council is representative of what the public thinks,” Thomas said. “I think the council is weighted in one way, and the public in another, and I think if it was put to a public vote it would be voted down hand over fist.”
Another county resident asked if there would be a second public hearing, but the meeting was adjourned before an answer could be given.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.