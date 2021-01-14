JEFFERSONVILLE — Another attempt to get clarity on the removal of the former chair of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone board failed Wednesday.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, one of 10 board members, offered a resolution asking the Jeffersonville City Council members who voted in December to remove Peggy Hardaway to provide cause for the decision.
According to Fleming, the board split on the resolution with a 4-4 vote and two members abstaining, which means the measure died.
The News and Tribune wasn't allowed to attend Wednesday's virtual meeting. After requesting an agenda for the regular board meeting, City Attorney Les Merkley declined and said UEZ meetings aren't open to the public.
Merkely provided two opinions from former Indiana Public Access Counselors who said that UEZ boards and associations aren't considered public agencies and aren't required to follow open door or freedom of information laws.
One of the opinions was from a 2005 case regarding the Gary UEZ, and the other a 2011 case in Jeffersonville. The opinions have been sent to the Hoosier State Press Association for review.
Councilman Ron Ellis, who is also a member of the UEZ board, called for council members to provide their reasons for removing Hardaway during a Jan. 4 council meeting. He also asked that she be reinstated, and both requests failed to yield much discussion or any change in the decision.
Councilman Dustin White called for Hardaway to be removed in December. Councilman Bill Burns was placed on the board in her absence and White was reclassified as the Democratic appointment on the body with Burns replacing him as a business representative.
White has declined to comment on the issue.
The council's attorney, Larry Wilder, advised the six council members who voted to remove Hardaway not to discuss reasoning publicly after having already acknowledged they believe there was cause to replace her.
Hardaway also hasn't commented on the issue and she wasn't in attendance for Wednesday's meeting.
“I still fail to understand how we can remove someone from a board, even though one board member says it happens all the time, but to do so without expressing a reason,” Fleming said Thursday.
“The UEZ has had no issues that I know of with [Hardaway's] membership on the board or with her leadership.”
Aside from litigation, there aren't many options left for the UEZ in terms of having Hardaway reinstated or getting the council members to discuss why she was replaced.
“I guess what happens from here depends on the city council and Mrs. Hardaway. We're sort of removed from it now,” Fleming said. “I think we did what we should have done at least in bringing forward a resolution.”
