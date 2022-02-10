SELLERSBURG — A new restaurant in Sellersburg features an eclectic variety of dishes inspired by street food from around the world.
FaiDodos opened last Tuesday at 7815 Highway 311. The eatery features a rotating selection of dishes ranging from loaded fries to pizza rolls.
Owner Hunter O’Dell moved back to his hometown of Sellersburg from Arizona during the pandemic after losing jobs during the shutdown. His father owns the FaiDodos building, which has been home to multiple businesses throughout the years, and he encouraged O'Dell to open his own restaurant.
He decided to open FaiDodos with business partner Jesse Jewell, who is his friend from high school. O’Dell has experience in the restaurant industry as a bartender.
The restaurant is inspired by the atmosphere of New Orleans, and its name comes from the Cajun term fais-dodo, which is refers to a type of dancing party, O’Dell said.
“New Orleans is one of my favorite cities, I love the music, I love the vibrancy of it,” he said. “I love that in the French Quarter you can walk 10 feet and you might have a cowboy bar and a rock and roll bar and then like a Cajun restaurant. There are so many things packed in, and I just like that idea of having this side over here is a little different from that side over there."
Although FaiDodos is inspired by New Orleans, it isn’t a Cajun restaurant, and the menu actually offers a selection of food from various cuisines. Highlights include loaded fries with toppings such as Canadian-style poutine, gyro, gumbo, Philly cheesesteak and pulled pork.
“We went with fries, because being a brand-new restaurant, fries are pretty cost efficient, and trying to get off the ground after COVID and being a locally-owned spot, we wanted to go with something that we could do good but also get us off the ground,” O’Dell said.
The gyro, Philly cheesecake and pulled pork options can also be ordered as sandwiches instead of loaded fries, and one can just have a bowl of gumbo if they prefer it without the fries.
Other snacks include edamame, samosas, dipping trays and seasoned fries with chipotle aioli sauce. The restaurant also offers “pep rolls,” or crispy egg rolls filled with pizza ingredients such as pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
“We wanted to make sure you got a chance to try some foods that are little more cultural and from around the world,” he said. “The biggest inspiration was street foods from around the world. A lot of times you have to go to specific food-style restaurants to get the items we have.”
O’Dell expects people will tire of the loaded fries after a while, so he looks forward to the opportunity to change up the menu. He compare FaiDodos to a food truck “where we can be any type of food truck we want to be.”
“They are things that you would find on food trucks, like if you’ve been walking to bars and you’re walking down the street and there are some late night vendors and whatnot,” he said.
The restaurant also offers several dessert options. For the beignets, FaiDodos uses the classic Cafe Du Monde mix to make fried pastries. The sweet treats also include “sweet potato madness,” or sweet potato fries topped with brown sugar, apples, cinnamon sugar, marshmallow sauce, caramel and ice cream.
The “dodo bites” include a rotating selection of deep-fried desserts, and this month, the restaurant is featuring a peanut butter, banana and marshmallow “fluffer nutter.”
O’Dell said FaiDodos has not yet received its liquor license, but there are plans to eventually offer beer and wine. Business started slow last week as the restaurant opened, and the wintry weather closed it down for a few days.
But business has been growing over the past week, and the word spread quickly, he said.
“We didn’t built it up at all, so we kind of let people just organically see the open sign, see our social media, see hey, we’re finally open and obviously, we’re on the busiest road in Sellersburg with people driving by and seeing that,” O’Dell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.