SOUTHERN INDIANA — At Fireside Bar & Grill in Sellersburg, business is down about about 30% compared to this time last year.
The past year has been a time like no other for the 35-year-old restaurant, and co-owner Neil Smith has felt like he is “having to reinvent the wheel again” in adapting the business.
The News and Tribune spoke with several Southern Indiana restaurant owners about how they are coping during the pandemic and asked their reactions to the lifting of certain COVID-19 restrictions.
Both Floyd and Clark counties previously placed restrictions on local bars and restaurants limiting capacity to 75% and ordering bars to close by 10 p.m., but the orders from both health departments recently expired.
The order from the Clark County Health Department expired Jan. 24, and a similar order from the Floyd County Health Department expired Jan. 21.
Smith said to keep people six feet apart, Fireside will probably remain at about 75% capacity due to the space available in the restaurant. Restaurant tables that are not in use to allow for distancing are marked off with tape.
Although dine-in business is slower due to the pandemic, carryout service remains high, Smith said.
Right now, about 60% of business is dine-in and 40% is carryout. Before the pandemic, Fireside’s sales were about 85% dine-in and 15% carryout.
Smith said it requires additional work for staff to keep up with the carryout orders, and they have faced difficulty with staffing due to people being quarantined.
He expects that even when things get back to normal, carryout will remain a major part of the business, and they have even considered putting in a drive-thru.
“I feel like we have to be a different type of restaurant,” he said.
Kelly Conn, co-owner of Pearl Street Taphouse in Jeffersonville, said restrictions on capacity and having to close early due to the limits on bar hours had a huge impact on his business.
“We’re in a historic downtown building, which is a shotgun-shaped building, so when tables have to be six feet apart and then we have to be 75% of capacity, that really severely limits us and cuts down the number of people we can serve,” he said.
He said he is excited from a “financial standpoint” to learn about the lifting of the local restrictions, but he stresses that the restaurant will continue to operate “in the safest way possible” in terms of safety protocols.
January is always the toughest month for Pearl Street Taphouse and sales are down 25% now compared to this time last year, Conn said.
Zack Flanagan, co-owner of Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar in downtown New Albany, opened the restaurant in the summer in the midst of the pandemic.
Flanagan said operating at 75% capacity was not too bad for the restaurant. Board & You only had to eliminate a few tables during the 75% capacity limits and they have been able to keep tables spaced apart, he said.
The past month has actually been a strong month for sales at the restaurant, he said.
“When you get into business, you have to be confident and know your brand can stand on its own two feet no matter what’s thrown at it,” Flanagan said. “It’s been a challenge not running at 100% occupancy, but I feel the community has embraced us wholeheartedly and I’m so thankful."
Roza Segoviano is the co-owner of several Mexican restaurants in Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany and El Catrin in Sellersburg.
Segoviano said the lifting of the 75% capacity restrictions does not make a big difference at La Catrina or El Catrin, and to safely accommodate more people, she looks forward to opening the patios back up in warmer weather.
“As far as La Catrina and El Catrin, we’re kind of limited on space now that the patio is closed,” she said. “That would be the max occupancy we could go to anyway, and we’ve kind of had to get creative with table placement and things like that. Hopefully the weather warms up sooner rather than later and we can get back to the patios.”
January is usually a slow time of year with business typically picking up in February and March, she said, but it has been exaggerated this year with sales down about 30% compared to last year.
“It's been really tough,” Segoviano said. “A lot of employees want more hours, and we try to give them as many hours as we can.”
