Snyder retires as NAFCS superintendent
Brad Snyder has retired as superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools Corp.
His departure was disclosed in a meeting Friday of the school board and described as a “mutual retirement agreement.” The effective date of his departure on the agreement was June 30.
It was also disclosed during the meeting that Snyder was given as part of the agreement the equivalent of one year of his base salary, which was $181,960.33 annually, minus taxes and other withholdings.
School board members indicated the retirement agreement had been drawn up by school attorneys after terms were discussed with board members.
No other information was available at publication time. The board is to meet again next week.
