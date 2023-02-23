NEW ALBANY — In January, 1937, much of New Albany was underwater.
The devastating flood had destroyed life and property in the city. The destruction and devastation on both sides of the Ohio River was overwhelming. It was only a few months after the water receded that Rev. Herman A. King accepted a call to leave Indianapolis and come shepherd the congregation of the Second Baptist Church.
His ministry was a challenge from the minute he came to town. The flood waters had completely submerged the first level of the church, even creeping into the upper sanctuary. The wreckage from the flood caused considerable damage to the church, as well as to the many homes of the families of the Second Baptist congregation. Research on Rev. King showed that he accepted this duty with a smile and kind heart, even if it may have been a heavy one. Rev. King was a hard-working and capable man with a sincere devotion to duty. His time at Second Baptist Church not only left an incredible imprint on the congregation, but on the city of New Albany as well.
The history of the Second Baptist Church lists his accomplishments. The receding waters and mud were cleared from the church. The Sunday school rooms were redecorated. He organized church clubs which assisted many projects. Necessary repairs were made to the outside of the church, and the building was painted. The cupola and the clock tower were rebuilt and repainted.
During his 28 years as pastor, he helped the congregation grow. For the first time in the congregation’s history, a woman was added to the board of trustees.
Though he kept busy with his flock at Second Baptist, he was also a strong leader in the Black community on social issues. Rev. King was president of the New Albany unit of the NAACP. He also was president of the New Albany Ministerial Association. He worked tirelessly to ensure equity in housing and eradication of job discrimination.
Rev. King led the charge in the 1950s to integrate the New Albany and Floyd County schools. He gathered large crowds to attend school board meetings to ensure Black residents had the same opportunities as white students. His leadership helped end segregation in our schools. Kathy Wilkerson, board member of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, remembers Rev. King as a man of integrity, an outstanding preacher and a dynamic teacher of young people and families.
“He led the fight for fair housing in New Albany and he was the main reason for integration of the schools influenced the school board to allow minority students in the schools," Wilkerson said.
He also instilled in his children, the importance of taking a stand on social justice issues. Ruth King Bledsoe followed in her father’s footsteps. Ruth taught in a one room schoolhouse for Black students in rural Kentucky when she was young. She recounted how many times students would bring a potato or sweet potato for their lunch, and she would bake them in the wood or coal-burning stove.
Her brother, Marshall King, joined the Navy, and was a decorated veteran. He wanted to become a physician, but because of his skin color, he was not allowed to be admitted to the Indiana University School of Medicine. Instead, he became a veterinarian and had his office on Beechwood Avenue.
After moving back to New Albany, Ruth ran a daycare at the Griffin Street Center for many years, teaching Black children to read. She was also a nurse at Floyd Memorial hospital for years. Along with her work, Ruth was an activist. At one time, students in the New Albany-Floyd County schools would take a field trip to Fountain Fairy Park in Louisville. The park did not allow Black people to enter, so the school system took Black students to Chickasaw Park, and gave them an ice cream cone instead. Ruth stood up to this discrimination and organized the mothers of black students against this practice, and got the policy changed.
The King family helped eradicate some of the discrimination in the Floyd county community. We celebrate their history and the impact they had to make New Albany a more equitable place to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.