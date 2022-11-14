CLARKSVILLE — A Christmas Carol, the musical, returns this weekend for Friday-Sunday performances at Clarksville Little Theatre. It is a must see show for the season.
The music is on point with strong, vibrant voices, just the right choreography for Dickens-era dancing and superb performances. Richard Ryan plays Scrooge to perfection — you loathe him and you love him all in one stellar performance. Cassidy Ross is ethereally beautiful and haunting as she guides Ebenezer through his past before handing him over to the Ghost of Christmas Present played masterfully by Dan O’Neal, who skillfully hands him off to the Future played by Kathy Todd Chaney, who delivers a somber and frightening message to Scrooge.
Kathy Ryan directed, provided musical direction, and costumed this show and with all three took us back to a Dickens-era London which reminded us all too well of the reality of the poor and the need for compassion and empathy that still rings in many ears today. A play written oh so many years ago that carries such a strong message today is worthy of seeing. We all know the plot and have viewed the show many times but watching it transfixed me back to a time that while simpler in nature, was oh so complicated in its relationships and in the socioeconomic conditions of the time. Amazingly, it could have been written today.
Scrooge’s eventual salvation is so welcome and the audience was so wrapped up in the transformation that we were lifted with him in his new found joy as he understood and accepted the lessons he learned from his ghostly visitors throughout the night. With 31 cast members the stage is full and quite a sight to behold in the costumes, elegant dancing and the wonderful voices coming off the stage. It is a grand way to start the holiday season.
So, get in the Christmas spirit and schedule your tickets or purchase them online at Clarksville Little Theatre at 812-283-6522 or www.clarksvillelittletheatre.org. See you at the show!
